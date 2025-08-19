Nuwellis Signs Letter of Intent to Explore Acquisition of Rendiatech Ltd., A Real-Time Fluid Monitoring Company

Proposed acquisition supports strategy to drive technology expansion of fluid management offering to include continuous renal health monitoring technologies supporting the full patient journey, from early risk assessment to targeted fluid removal

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on improving patient outcomes through advanced fluid management, today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Rendiatech, Ltd., an Israeli-based medical device company specializing in real-time urine flow and acute kidney injury monitoring technologies. The proposed acquisition is expected to support Nuwellis’ strategy to expand its current technology platform beyond ultrafiltration by potentially adding continuous renal health monitoring technologies that provide clinicians with earlier insight into fluid status and kidney function.

As part of the proposed transaction, Nuwellis would add to its product portfolio Rendiatech’s Clarity RMS, an FDA-cleared critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow and automatically sends data and alerts of fluctuations to medical staff in real-time. Rendiatech’s next-generation system, Clarity Prime, is currently in development to advance urine monitoring capabilities, offering clinicians critical insights into renal and cardiovascular health.

“We have embarked on a transformational growth strategy to accelerate our path to cash flow positive. We believe this LOI marks an important synergistic step that has the potential to be a leap forward in realizing our strategic vision. Rendiatech’s technologies align with our deliberate focus on comprehensive fluid management, complementing our current offering and reaching the same critical care call points we already serve, all of which we believe will unlock value for all stakeholders,” said John Erb, CEO of Nuwellis.

“We’re excited by the possibility of partnering with Nuwellis to expand access to our next-generation technology,” said Avi Kleiman, CEO of Rendiatech. “Their commercial reach and commitment to advancing fluid management make them an ideal strategic fit as we look to scale clinical adoption.”

Real-time urine output monitoring is increasingly recognized as a critical indicator for acute kidney injury (AKI), fluid responsiveness, and treatment efficacy—areas where actionable insights may significantly improve outcomes, particularly in complex ICU patients. AKI is seen in 10% to 20% of people admitted to hospital as emergencies, with an inpatient mortality over 20%1. The overall incidence of AKI in the ICU is higher at 20% to 50% and it is associated with mortality over 50%1. The Company believes that this technology has the potential to change the current pathway and may lead to improved outcomes through earlier detection of AKI and dehydration.

A 45-day due diligence period has commenced. Should both parties agree to proceed, the transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending final Board approval and closing conditions.

“This is a potential milestone in our continued evolution,” Erb added. “We believe that adding real-time monitoring technologies to our portfolio could strengthen our ability to deliver precise, proactive fluid management across a range of critical conditions.”

About Rendiatech, Ltd. Rendiatech, Ltd., an Israeli-based medical device company specializing in real-time urine flow and acute kidney injury monitoring technologies. The company’s key product, Rendiatech’s Clarity RMS, an FDA-cleared critical care monitoring system that continuously measures urine flow and automatically sends data and alerts of fluctuations to medical staff in real-time and its next-generation system, Clarity Prime, currently in development.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

Citation Source: 1: RenalSense Clarity RMS for acute kidney injury (https://www.nice.org.uk/advice/mib256)

