Saudi Arabia Food Safety Testing Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 598.44 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia food safety testing market was valued at US$ 347.13 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 598.44 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) is spearheading a regulatory revolution. New rules are creating a non-negotiable framework for food safety. The government's proactive stance is a primary driver for the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market. A significant change is coming for laboratory infrastructure. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced a new regulation for private food laboratories, taking effect in 2025. One key stipulation is a minimum facility space of 100 square meters for any new private food lab.

Food establishments also face a two-phased regulatory update. Phase 1, commencing November 30, 2024, mandates calorie and allergen information on menus. Phase 2 follows on July 1, 2025, requiring disclosure of caffeine content and high-sodium warnings. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health has proposed four draft technical regulations for food products, expected by December 2024. For genetically modified products, a technical regulation now applies to any food or feed containing more than 1% GMO content. These specific, dated mandates are forcing businesses to seek reliable testing partners to ensure full compliance.

Harsh Financial Penalties Redefining Corporate Responsibility in Food Safety

Compliance is no longer optiona, in the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market, it is a financial imperative. The SFDA has reinforced its regulations with a new schedule of severe penalties for violations, effective September 2024. These financial deterrents are designed to elevate corporate responsibility across the entire food supply chain. The potential fines are substantial and scaled according to the severity of the offense and the size of the establishment. The maximum fine for the most serious violations, such as selling adulterated food, can reach up to an astounding SAR 1,000,000.

Manufacturing violations involving prohibited substances in large establishments now carry a fine of up to SAR 500,000. For medium-sized and small establishments, the fines for similar offenses are up to SAR 400,000 and SAR 300,000, respectively. Even mishandling expired products incurs significant costs. A large establishment faces a SAR 20,000 fine for such an infraction. A medium-sized business will be penalized SAR 16,000, while a small establishment faces a SAR 12,000 fine. This tiered penalty system ensures accountability at every level, making consistent food safety testing a crucial risk management strategy for all food businesses.

Public Health Crisis Galvanizing Demand for Advanced Pathogen Testing In the Food Safety Testing Market

The theoretical need for food safety became a stark reality in 2024. A severe food poisoning outbreak in Riyadh sent shockwaves through the capital and the nation. The incident served as a powerful catalyst, highlighting the devastating human cost of safety lapses. The outbreak tragically resulted in one fatality. It led to 75 individuals requiring hospitalization. At the outbreak's peak, 20 cases were so severe they required treatment in intensive care units.

The majority of those affected were Saudi nationals, with 69 citizens impacted. Six non-Saudis were also among those who fell ill. While 43 individuals eventually recovered and were discharged, 11 people remained under medical care for an extended period. A specific study of the incident confirmed eight cases of botulism, affecting individuals aged 12 to 38. The severity was underscored by the fact that six of these eight confirmed botulism patients required intubation. This public health crisis has irrevocably increased public and regulatory demand for more frequent and advanced pathogen testing, directly boosting the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market.

Vision 2030 Investments Directly Fuelling Food Sector Modernization and Testing

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is pouring capital into creating a sustainable and secure food supply. These strategic investments are not only modernizing the agriculture and food production sectors but also creating a powerful ripple effect across related industries. A prime beneficiary of this influx of capital is the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market. In 2024, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced it had secured private investments totaling SAR 37 billion ($9.8 billion). This capital is earmarked to advance the kingdom's agriculture and food sectors.

The investment focus extends to cutting-edge technology. One agritech startup, for instance, successfully secured $1.5 million in seed funding in 2024 to expand its innovative solutions to farms across the Kingdom. As new farms, processing plants, and food technologies are established with these funds, the intrinsic need for quality control and safety verification grows. Every new production line and every new agricultural venture requires robust testing protocols to meet both regulatory standards and consumer expectations, ensuring a parallel growth trajectory for testing services.

Technological Adoption and Laboratory Infrastructure Expansion Becoming Critical Priorities

The rising demand for testing is driving a critical need for advanced laboratory infrastructure and technology. The Saudi Arabia food safety testing market is responding to the call for more sophisticated, rapid, and accurate testing methods. The government's mandate of a 100 square meter minimum space for new private labs is a clear signal of its intent to foster a professional and capable testing ecosystem. This focus on infrastructure is essential to handle the increasing volume and complexity of tests required.

Demand is growing across multiple testing categories. Pathogen testing, particularly for contaminants like botulism and salmonella, is a top priority following recent events. Chemical analysis for pesticides, heavy metals, and adulterants is equally crucial as the food supply chain becomes more complex. Furthermore, with new labeling laws, nutritional analysis and allergen testing are becoming standard requirements. The market is shifting from basic compliance checks to a more holistic quality assurance model, compelling laboratories to invest in state-of-the-art equipment and skilled personnel.

Competitive Landscape Intensifies with Global and Local Player Expansion

The significant opportunities within the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market have attracted a formidable array of competitors. The market is characterized by a healthy mix of global giants and strong local players, creating a dynamic and competitive environment. International leaders in testing, inspection, and certification are firmly established. These include companies such as SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, and Mérieux NutriSciences. Other global specialists like ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Neogen Corporation also contribute their expertise.

These international firms bring global standards and advanced technologies to the local market. They are complemented by robust local and regional companies. Al Hoty Stanger Ltd. Co., a prominent player, leverages its deep regional experience. Joint ventures are also a key feature of the landscape. IDAC Mérieux, a partnership between ARASCO and Mérieux NutriSciences, combines local market knowledge with international scientific prowess. This competitive intensity benefits food producers by offering them a wider choice of specialized services and driving innovation within the testing sector itself.

Strategic Certifications and Accreditations Differentiating Market Leaders Today

In a market where accuracy and trust are paramount, official accreditations are key differentiators. Leading companies in the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market are actively securing and renewing certifications to demonstrate their competence and commitment to quality. These credentials serve as proof of their adherence to both national and international standards. SGS Gulf Ltd. achieved a significant milestone in January 2024 when it was recognized as an accredited body by the Saudi Halal Center for mandatory halal certification. Signaling a long-term commitment, the SGS Academy in Saudi Arabia has already released its training calendar for the second half of 2025.

Similarly, Bureau Veritas KSA had its Conformity Assessment Establishment License renewed by the SFDA in September 2024, confirming its role in assessing products for export to the Kingdom. The joint venture IDAC Mérieux NutriSciences proudly achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, with an effective date of January 13, 2025, a testament to its technical proficiency. Meanwhile, the established local leader Al Hoty Stanger Ltd. Co. operates an extensive network of 14 laboratory facilities across the GCC and was the first to gain national accreditation from the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO).

Future Outlook Profound Opportunities in a Maturing Testing Ecosystem

The future of the Saudi Arabia food safety testing market is exceptionally bright. The convergence of strict enforcement, massive sectoral investment, and heightened consumer awareness has created a sustainable growth engine. The market is moving beyond simple compliance and evolving into a mature ecosystem focused on comprehensive quality and risk management. Looking ahead, several trends are set to define the next phase of growth. There will be increasing demand for specialized testing services, such as advanced allergen detection, halal compliance verification, and shelf-life studies.

The digitalization of compliance will present new opportunities. Software platforms for tracking test results, managing certifications, and ensuring supply chain transparency will become invaluable tools. Furthermore, the need for skilled personnel will drive growth in training and certification services, as evidenced by the forward-looking initiatives of players like SGS. For investors, service providers, and food industry stakeholders, the message is clear. The Saudi Arabia food safety testing market offers profound opportunities for those prepared to meet the Kingdom's unwavering commitment to building a world-class food safety system.

Strategic Investments Reshaping Saudi Arabia's Food Sector

NEOM's Strategic Investment in Food Biotechnology (April 2025)

The NEOM Investment Fund (NIF) made a significant strategic investment in Liberation Labs, a U.S.-based biomanufacturing firm specializing in precision fermentation. The partnership is designed to establish an advanced food production facility within Saudi Arabia, bolstering food security and positioning the Kingdom as a leader in novel-food technologies.

The NEOM Investment Fund (NIF) made a significant strategic investment in Liberation Labs, a U.S.-based biomanufacturing firm specializing in precision fermentation. The partnership is designed to establish an advanced food production facility within Saudi Arabia, bolstering food security and positioning the Kingdom as a leader in novel-food technologies. AgriTech Startup Arable Secures Seed Funding (January 2025)

Saudi-based agritech startup Arable, which develops hydroponic farming systems tailored for desert climates, successfully closed a $2.55 million seed funding round. Notably, 90% of the capital came from foreign investors, signaling strong international confidence in the Kingdom's agricultural technology sector and its role in achieving Vision 2030's food security goals.

Saudi-based agritech startup Arable, which develops hydroponic farming systems tailored for desert climates, successfully closed a $2.55 million seed funding round. Notably, 90% of the capital came from foreign investors, signaling strong international confidence in the Kingdom's agricultural technology sector and its role in achieving Vision 2030's food security goals. Calo Raises $39 Million to Fuel Food Tech Growth (2024-2025)

Saudi food tech startup Calo, a rapidly growing meal subscription service, secured a $39 million Series B extension, bringing its total Series B funding to $64 million. The initial $25 million tranche closed in December 2024, with the latest round led by AlJazira Capital, reflecting strong investor belief in the direct-to-consumer food technology market.

Saudi food tech startup Calo, a rapidly growing meal subscription service, secured a $39 million Series B extension, bringing its total Series B funding to $64 million. The initial $25 million tranche closed in December 2024, with the latest round led by AlJazira Capital, reflecting strong investor belief in the direct-to-consumer food technology market. Kamco Invest Acquires Stake in Foodics (Q4 2024)

Kamco Invest announced its acquisition of a stake in Foodics, a leading Saudi-based restaurant technology and payments platform. The deal, completed in late 2024, is part of a strategy to back high-growth, tech-enabled businesses in the region with clear potential for an initial public offering on the Tadawul.

Kamco Invest announced its acquisition of a stake in Foodics, a leading Saudi-based restaurant technology and payments platform. The deal, completed in late 2024, is part of a strategy to back high-growth, tech-enabled businesses in the region with clear potential for an initial public offering on the Tadawul. Agricultural Development Fund Allocates $533 Million (September 2024)

Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) earmarked $533.33 million to support a range of agricultural projects. The funding targets initiatives in red meat, poultry production, greenhouse farming, and aquaculture, directly aligning with Vision 2030's objectives to enhance local food production and reduce import reliance.

Saudi Arabia's Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) earmarked $533.33 million to support a range of agricultural projects. The funding targets initiatives in red meat, poultry production, greenhouse farming, and aquaculture, directly aligning with Vision 2030's objectives to enhance local food production and reduce import reliance. Almarai Announces Major Investment in Seafood and Meat (December 2024)

Leading food producer Almarai invested approximately $4.8 billion into the production of seafood and red meat within Saudi Arabia. This substantial capital injection aims to significantly decrease the country's dependence on meat imports and supports the broader Vision 2030 goal of achieving greater agricultural self-sufficiency.

Leading food producer Almarai invested approximately $4.8 billion into the production of seafood and red meat within Saudi Arabia. This substantial capital injection aims to significantly decrease the country's dependence on meat imports and supports the broader Vision 2030 goal of achieving greater agricultural self-sufficiency. Jeddah Food Cluster Attracts Billions in Investment (2024)

The establishment of the Jeddah Food Cluster in 2024 represents a landmark development. The initiative is designed to attract SAR 20 billion in private sector investments to advance food manufacturing, expand production capacity, and position Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for food industries.

The establishment of the Jeddah Food Cluster in 2024 represents a landmark development. The initiative is designed to attract SAR 20 billion in private sector investments to advance food manufacturing, expand production capacity, and position Saudi Arabia as a regional hub for food industries. Venture Capital Funding Surges in Food and Agri-Tech (April 2025)

In April 2025, Saudi Arabia led the MENA region in startup funding, raising $158.5 million. A significant portion of this investment was directed towards high-potential sectors, with food and agri-tech explicitly highlighted as areas of growing investor interest, fueled by sovereign funds like the PIF and Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC).

