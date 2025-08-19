Postbiotics Market Set to Surge: New Frontiers in Functional Foods and Skincare

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report published by MarketsandMarkets, The global postbiotics market is on an impressive upward trajectory, projected to increase from USD 146.7 million in 2025 to USD 224.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. This steady rise reflects how consumer preferences are shifting toward gut-friendly, functional wellness solutions that fit into modern, health-conscious lifestyles.

Postbiotics—non-living microbial byproducts—are increasingly found in snacks, beverages, dietary supplements, and even skincare products. Their heat stability, safety, and compatibility with multiple formulations make them an attractive alternative to live probiotics, particularly as awareness of digestive and immune health continues to grow.

Drivers Fueling Market Expansion

Digestive disorders such as IBS and IBD have become more widespread globally, contributing to the growing demand for gut-targeted solutions. More than 40% of the global population experiences some form of functional gastrointestinal disorder. In response, many consumers are turning to scientifically supported biotic products, with postbiotics offering a stable, reliable option.

This shift is closely tied to improved awareness of overall digestive wellness and immunity, as well as concerns over chronic inflammation, poor diets, and antibiotic overuse.

Europe: A Leading Force

Europe is expected to maintain a strong position in the postbiotics industry. Consumer interest in preventive healthcare and supplement-based routines is especially high in the region. One key example is the collaboration between AB Biotek (UK) and Tetra Pak (Switzerland), which aims to simplify the inclusion of postbiotics in mainstream food and beverage products. This partnership highlights a growing trend: integrating gut health solutions into familiar formats such as plant-based drinks and yogurts.

Such developments are helping increase visibility, consumer trust, and accessibility across Europe—setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.

Dry Postbiotics: Convenience Meets Innovation

The dry form segment is poised for the fastest postbiotics market growth during the forecast period. Powdered postbiotics can be easily blended into cereals, smoothies, and bars, aligning with fast-paced lifestyles. Their formulation is simple, heat-stable, and doesn't require refrigeration—advantages that streamline manufacturing and preserve product quality over time.

Moreover, as consumers seek alternatives to pills and capsules, dry formats are proving more appealing in both supplement and food applications. Their multifunctionality, stability, and ease of use make them a preferred format for brands and consumers alike.

Expanding Role in Beauty and Personal Care

Postbiotics are gaining traction beyond the food and supplement space. In personal care, they are being used in formulations aimed at restoring skin microbiome balance, reducing inflammation, and supporting overall skin barrier health. They offer a safe, effective solution for consumers with sensitive or problematic skin, and unlike live probiotics, they avoid risks related to microbial instability.

From moisturizing creams to scalp-strengthening haircare, the inclusion of postbiotics aligns with the clean beauty movement, which continues to gain momentum through 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Several top postbiotics companies are driving product innovation and shaping the competitive environment. Key players include:

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

ADM (US)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

dsm-firmenich (Netherlands)

Associated British Foods plc (UK)

BASF (Germany)

Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US)

MCLS Europe B.V. (Netherlands)

Phileo by Lesaffre (France)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Sami-Sabinsa Group (India)

CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea)

Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Bioprox Healthcare (France)

These companies are investing in product development, research, and partnerships to expand the global postbiotics market size and capture more value across different applications. With a rising focus on preventive health and functional wellness, the postbiotics market share is set to grow significantly over the next five years. Whether used in food, supplements, or skincare, postbiotics offer a unique combination of stability, versatility, and efficacy—making them a key player in the future of health-forward innovation.

