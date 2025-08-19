Plentum Revolutionizes Canine Health with First-Ever Dual-Action Microbiome Supplement

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plentum, the innovative pet wellness brand behind the revolutionary Advanced K9 Microbiome Care supplement, is redefining canine health and longevity through science-first, ingredient-led innovation. Plentum’s heartfelt national television birthday campaign , celebrating the special bond and more joyful years with our dogs, is capturing attention across U.S. television screens this summer, highlighting the brand’s commitment to longevity for every canine companion. Plentum is transforming not just pet wellness expectations, but also the very standards of supplement quality and transparency.

Plentum’s flagship all-in-one supplement delivers a breakthrough blend: a patent-pending oral health postbiotic paired with colostrum, Omega-3s, and inulin to support 12 vital functions, including oral, gut, and immune health. This first-of-its-kind formulation disrupts oral biofilms by an average of 98% while delivering targeted nutrition through nine scientifically chosen active ingredients.





Microbiome-First Philosophy at Plentum’s Core

At the heart of Plentum's ingredient philosophy lies a revolutionary microbiome-targeted approach that addresses health from the root cause. Unlike traditional supplements that treat symptoms, Plentum's Advanced K9 Microbiome Care targets both the gut and oral microbiome that work from the inside out, ensuring results that are both measurable and meaningful for pets and their families.

At Plentum, we believe every dog deserves not just more years, but better years. Our mission is to return the unconditional love of our canine companions with science-backed nutrition that genuinely works.

What Makes Plentum Stand Apart?

First-of-its-kind supplement targeting both oral and gut microbiome.

Powerful support for immunity, digestion, joints, skin, coat, and dental hygiene.

Human-grade, clinically tested formulations without fillers or artificial additives.

NASC-compliant and tested for both safety and efficacy.





A Brand with Heart: Supporting Pet Shelters Nationwide

Plentum’s commitment to community shines through donations supporting animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country, underscoring the belief that every dog deserves access to leading-edge wellness solutions.

Sneak Peek: Plentum’s Innovation Pipeline

Beyond its hero launch, Plentum is building out a robust innovation pipeline with new wellness solutions grounded in purposeful synbiotic blends, natural actives, and next-generation adaptogens, all designed to raise the bar for proactive, holistic pet care, while specific product details remain under wraps.

About Plentum

Headquartered in New York, NY, Plentum is a science-driven pet wellness brand dedicated to advancing transparency, clinical integrity, and lasting impact for canine companions everywhere. Its mission: to empower pet parents and enrich every dog’s journey with proven health innovation.

As seen on Amazon, customers consistently share how Plentum has elevated their dogs’ health and happiness. Many report fresher breath, better stool, and renewed energy levels in their dogs, calling Plentum a true game changer in their pets’ daily routines.

Contact:-

Plentum

hello@plentum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ea083be-e78c-4ca4-9ad5-e707fddae852