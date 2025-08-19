Bion’s Organic Nitrogen Fertilizer Demonstrates Strong Performance in Growth Trials

Billings, MT, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in the production of advanced organic nitrogen fertilizers from organic and manure waste, announced promising results from several growth trials using its innovative fertilizer products.

Bion’s nitrogen fertilizer—Liquid AB—is produced in a patented process from the ammonia and CO₂ that are released when biogas is generated from organic waste. Liquid AB is ammonium carbonate/ bicarbonate, a nitrogen source with a long history of use in traditional farming. It is OMRI Listed (Organic Materials Review Institute), the gold standard for use in organic farming. Bion’s Liquid AB is one of an emerging class of soluble nitrogen fertilizers that are immediately available to plants and will help organic growers increase yields and profitability.

A wide range of stakeholders in the organic sector have received Bion’s Liquid AB for a variety of growth trials and testing. Initial trials are in three categories:

Cannabis The College of Agriculture, Life and Physical Sciences at Southern Illinois University conducted an indoor trial to determine efficacy of ammonium bicarbonate as a nitrogen fertilizer for the cannabis industry. Trial results were published in the July 2025 issue of the International Journal of Plant Biology. In summary, the cannabis plants that were treated with ammonium bicarbonate as a nitrogen source were the tallest overall in the study, with enhanced vegetative growth, increased chlorophyll content, and greater plant height.

Tomatoes The College of Agriculture, Life and Physical Sciences at Southern Illinois University conducted an outdoor trial using ammonium bicarbonate to supply nitrogen for tomato plants. The findings showed the plants fertilized with ammonium bicarbonate had the same level of vigor and production as those treated with conventional (synthetic) fertilizers, as well as two nitrogen fertilizer products certified for use in U.S. organic production.

Milo (Sorghum) The research division of BetterFedFoods (BFF) completed Phase 1 of a Milo growth trial this month. Bion’s OMRI Listed Liquid AB was combined with BFF's A+, an OMRI Listed algae bio-stimulant product, and compared to a control plot. The combination resulted in outstanding growth performance. The trial is being advanced to a more expansive Phase 2 to further evaluate BFF’s A+ teamed with Bion's Liquid AB.

Bernie Hansen, the founder of BetterFedFoods, said, “Bion’s ammonium bicarbonate fertilizer has tremendous potential. It provided improved plant growth that was taller and denser than the control in every single circumstance. We’re looking forward to seeing the results of Phase 2.”

Bion has also distributed Liquid AB samples to stakeholders in the organic agriculture and consumer products, and energy sectors for testing and evaluation. These include a global chemical processor focused on innovation and sustainability, a large indoor grower of organic herbs and leafy greens, an international energy company, a global leader in organic fertilizer production and distribution, and a major supplier in the U.S. lawn and garden market.

Craig Scott, Bion’s CEO, said, “We are pleased—but not surprised—by these early results. Soluble nitrogen is soluble nitrogen. It’s important to understand we don’t need to beat the performance of a fast-acting synthetic nitrogen fertilizer. Our organic version just needs to match it. It does.

Giving organic growers the readily available nitrogen they’ve lacked will boost their yields and productivity. That translates to increased profitability for the producer, lower prices for consumers, and a growing market for organic products. We’re eager to see the farm level results we expect to generate in 2026, when we anticipate delivering initial supplies.”

Bion Environmental Technologies’ patented Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) produces advanced organic and low-carbon nitrogen fertilizers from the problematic ammonia released when biogas is generated from animal manure and other organic waste streams, like food or food/bev processing. Recovering this valuable resource, instead of allowing it to escape to the environment, prevents air and water pollution, produces clean water for reuse or discharge, and improves the economics of livestock and biogas operations. Bion’s platform aligns with global trends toward circular economy models and low-carbon and low-impact fuels and agriculture. Website: https://bionenviro.com.

This material includes forward-looking statements based on management's current reasonable business expectations. In this document, the words and phrases ‘will’, ‘expect’, ‘look forward to’, and similar expressions identify certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made in reliance on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from expected outcomes. Potential investors are urged to carefully review Bion’s SEC filings, including its Forms 10-K and 10-Q and the Risk Factors therein.

Contact Information:

Craig Scott, CEO

cscott@bionenviro.com

(406) 281-8178 (direct)