Building Tomorrow: Unleashing the Power of Structural Fabrication With AGI Fabricators.

Milwaukee, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGI Fabricators, a provider of metal structural fabrication solutions, today emphasizes the breadth of its fabrication and welding services for complex industrial and commercial projects. The company highlights certified welding procedures, in-house structural engineering, catalog fabrication drawings and multi-material capabilities, positioning its team and plant resources as responsive to regulatory specifications, project schedules and cross-industry needs including chemical, pharmaceutical and material handling sectors.

The company operates a state-of-the-art facility with modern fabrication equipment and a workforce experienced across materials, grades and design disciplines. AGI Fabricators brings more than 125 years of combined experience and 25 years specifically in structural service work, with capacity for complex custom assemblies, detailed fabrication drawings and the use of CAD tools such as AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp and SolidWorks.

Regional engineering firms and owner-operators rely on AGI's structural fabrication capabilities when specifying certified welding and detailed member design for tight schedules. The company maintains SMAW and GMAW procedures that meet AWS D1.1 for carbon structural steel and AWS D1.6 for stainless, along with field welding technicians certified in SMAW structural processes to support site work while preserving quality control and compliance with industry standards.

"Meeting AWS D1.1 and D1.6 expectations on high-cycle industrial projects requires integrated planning between engineers, welders and project managers," said Brad Landry, General Manager at AGI Fabricators. "Our approach aligns certified welding procedures, in-house inspection and fabrication sequencing to reduce rework and maintain traceability across shop assemblies and delivered components while supporting tight proposal and lead time requirements."

AGI Fabricators integrates structural engineering with shop-floor practices through design review, structural member analysis and efforts to minimize unnecessary support material through optimized member sizing. The process includes conceptual drawings, rough order of magnitude estimates, development of catalog fabrication drawings, and coordination of painting, assembly and trucking to meet site handover milestones and installation schedules.

"Our teams focus on practical fabrication sequencing and coordination with owners and installers to streamline delivery and erection-ready assemblies," said Brad Landry, General Manager at AGI Fabricators. "That includes detailed shop drawings, certified weld documentation, a certified weld inspector on staff, and coordination of value-added services such as painting, assembly and trucking to accelerate installation and reduce field time."

AGI Fabricators maintains personnel qualifications that underpin shop performance, including certified catalog and field welders, project managers with structural fabrication experience and an in-house certified weld inspector to verify compliance. The factory workflow encompasses initial scope development, estimating, design approval, structural engineering, fabrication and installation coordination, with annual inspection reporting available when required for lifecycle documentation and regulatory audits.

The company serves target markets across chemical processing, environmental equipment, food processing and pollution control, delivering repeatable processes for material handling and pharmaceutical clients with strict cleanliness and traceability needs. AGI Fabricators offers short proposal turnaround, minimal project commencement lead time, and the capacity to manage custom configurations that require complex welding, fit-up and finish work to precise tolerances.

AGI Fabricators maintains quality systems and safety practices tied to its welding certifications, adhering to SMAW and GMAW procedures for both carbon and stainless steels and operational controls for weld procedure specifications. The company integrates certified weld documentation and inspector sign-off into deliverables to support client quality audits, third-party reviews and compliance with plant safety and maintenance planning.

The company provides logistical and value-added services that support end-to-end delivery, including in-house fabrication drawings, assembly, painting and trucking coordination, while noting limitations such as the exclusion of concrete reinforcement steel work and field steel erecting services. These services complement in-shop engineering and welding capabilities, enabling clients to receive erection-ready structural components with accompanying documentation and transport scheduling.

AGI Fabricators invites interested owners and contractors to engage its structural fabrication team for projects requiring AWS D1.1 and D1.6 certified welding, in-house structural engineering, catalog and fabrication drawings, assembly, painting and trucking, with availability aligned to the firm's short proposal turnaround and minimal project commencement lead time.

