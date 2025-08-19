Harmony & Healing Launches Private Benefit Concert Program, Turning Backyards Into Unforgettable Fundraisers

San Ramon, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony & Healing has announced the launch of its new Private Benefit Concert program, bringing the energy and connection of live music directly into backyards, wineries, corporate spaces, and private event venues. These intimate, high-energy concert/dance parties not only create unforgettable evenings for hosts and their guests, they also raise vital funds to provide free live musical visits to patients in hospitals, hospices, rehab facilities, and memory care centers.

The Private Benefit Concert program offers hosts a turnkey way to throw an extraordinary party with a purpose. Harmony & Healing founder David Victor, a former member of the multi-platinum band BOSTON, performs alongside drummer Michael Brandon and bassist Russell Vazquez in their powerhouse trio, "Therapy Dawgs". The band delivers multiple sets of crowd-pleasing, danceable hits, transforming private venues into unforgettable live music experiences.

Unlike large, formal benefit concerts that require complex logistics, these events are designed to be simpler for the host. Harmony & Healing handles the performance, lighting, sound, and crew, while the host focuses on food and beverages and inviting friends, family, and colleagues to enjoy the show. These events also feature a lively live auction, with prizes such as autographed guitars, exclusive wine tastings, vacation getaways, and VIP tickets to major sporting events or concerts.

Early hosts are already sharing glowing reviews. Joe Schembri, who hosted a Private Benefit Concert in Danville in June 2025, said, "The energy was absolutely incredible. David and his band brought such professionalism and heart to our backyard. Our guests are still talking about it months later." In August 2025, Pleasanton host Geoff Rodgers added, "I was worried about logistics, but the team made it so easy. We raised significant funds while creating memories that will last a lifetime."

The concept works because it creates an exclusive, intimate atmosphere that cannot be replicated in larger venues. Guests enjoy the rare experience of a private concert by professional musicians in a relaxed, familiar setting, while knowing that their participation is helping to fund a meaningful cause. Every dollar raised supports Harmony & Healing's mission to provide no-cost, live musical visits both in-person and via Zoom to patients of all ages and their loved ones.

Founded by David Victor in the San Francisco Bay Area, Harmony & Healing has become known for its compassionate approach to using music as a tool for emotional connection, stress reduction, and joy. These musical visits are not formal music therapy, but rather carefully curated performances that tap into patients' most cherished memories and associations. The organization's professional musicians are selected not only for their talent but for their ability to connect on a personal level with patients, families, and caregivers.

Private Benefit Concerts are an extension of that mission, allowing supporters to bring the same level of artistry and connection into their own communities while raising the funds that make the free patient visits possible. The money generated from each concert directly supports the organization's roster of artists, ensuring that patients and their families never pay for the performances they receive.

The need for this work is ongoing. Patients in hospitals, hospices, and long-term care facilities often face long days filled with medical procedures and uncertainty. For many, a live musical visit is a welcome break that lifts spirits, rekindles happy memories, and provides moments of genuine human connection. These visits also reach veterans living with PTSD, children in pediatric care, and individuals in memory care, where music can stimulate recognition and response even when other forms of communication have faded.

Victor sees the Private Benefit Concert program as a way to deepen community engagement while sustaining the charity's impact year-round. "A Private Benefit Concert is more than just a party," he explained. "It's a way to connect with your friends and neighbors through great music, while knowing that the joy you experience that night is directly bringing comfort and healing to patients in hospice, rehab and hospitals who truly need it."

Harmony & Healing encourages interested hosts to think creatively about their venues. While many concerts take place in spacious backyards, others are held in wineries, community centers, or corporate settings. The key is creating a welcoming space where guests can relax, enjoy the music, and participate in the fundraising activities.

The organization provides guidance on event flow, auction timing, and promotion to make each concert as successful as possible. From the moment the band arrives for setup to the final encore, hosts can relax knowing the details are handled. The result is an evening that strengthens community bonds, celebrates live music, and funds a mission that touches lives across the country.

https://youtu.be/vks27E76-Wk

To learn more about hosting a Private Benefit Concert and becoming part of this growing movement, visit the Harmony & Healing website.

###

For more information about Harmony & Healing, contact the company here:



Harmony & Healing

David Victor

(925) 236-0217

hello@harmonyandhealing.org

11040 Bollinger Canyon Road Suite E-938, San Ramon, CA 94582