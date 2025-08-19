Cannabix Technologies delivers Marijuana Breath Test Hardware to Omega Laboratories Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTC PINK: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the “Company or Cannabix”) reports that it has delivered multiple Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test (“MBT”) units to Omega Laboratories Inc. of Ohio, USA (“Omega Laboratories” or “Omega”) to initiate phased commercialization efforts. The MBT hardware includes Cannabix’s proprietary Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridges (BC) technology which are designed to collect and preserve breath samples to be analysed with Omega’s Laboratory Developed Test Method to detect delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ9-THC), the primary psychoactive component of cannabis, in breath (see Figures 1 and 2). The MBT is focused on “recent use” detection of delta-9 THC as opposed to urine, blood and saliva methods (that can detect delta-9 THC many hours, days, or even weeks after consumption) (1).





Figure 1. Cannabix Marijuana Breath Test Hardware (BCU and Breath Cartridges)

Cannabix and Omega are working together to implement the MBT with select key clients and undertake a phased ramp-up to meet demand. Furthermore, the delivery of the initial units will support the coordination and the integration of breath testing (using Cannabix Breath Cartridges) into Omega’s suite of services and lab testing protocols. The parties are working together on manufacturing, marketing, distribution, support and logistics for the MBT. With the current shipment Cannabix has delivered 200 Breath Cartridges and several BCUs.

Omega Laboratories is an international industry leader in forensic drugs of abuse testing for over twenty years. Omega has multiple federal as well as international certifications and accreditations for its world class facility and has extensive experience in novel technology for detection of drugs of abuse.

Earlier in the year, Omega delivered a Validation Packet for Omega’s Laboratory Developed Test Method to test delta9 THC analytes. The Validation Packet was performed in Omega’s ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory environment utilizing their well recognized Quality Management System.





Figure 2. Sample Collection with Cannabix Breath Collection Unit

(1) Olla P, Ishraque MT, Bartol S. 2020. Evaluation of Breath and Plasma Tetrahydrocannabinol Concentration Trends Postcannabis Exposure in Medical Cannabis Patients. Cannabis and Cannabinoid Res.; 99-104.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a developer of marijuana and alcohol breath technologies for workplaces, law enforcement and other settings. Breath testing for delta-9 THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) focuses on recent marijuana use. Cannabix is the developer of the BreathLogix autonomous alcohol screening device for organizations who strive to improve alcohol safety and monitoring

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "plan," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "potential," "proposed," "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing described in this news release; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that Omega may not complete all or any of the milestones as contemplated strategic partnership and development agreement with Omega Laboratories; that the CSE may not approve the issuance of the securities; that the Company’s development of breathalyzer technology will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/669d9ddb-7b69-43e8-a693-b85d07ebc40e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e2d7e7e-16de-4b07-8373-363bc7a87055