Mr.Charlie’s Comes to Santa Monica: The Plant-Based Rebellion Expands to 26th Street Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr.Charlie’s Told Me So (MCTMS) , the plant-based anti-chain bringing joy, culture, and purpose to fast food, opened its fourth location this weekend in Brentwood, Santa Monica. What unfolded was more than an opening - it was a cultural welcome and proof of the brand’s growing momentum

From the moment the doors opened at 262 26th Street, the line stretched down the block. Families, students, and locals came out to experience the connection and sense of belonging that Mr.Charlie’s has come to represent. In true Mr.Charlie’s fashion, the first 111 guests received a free Not a Cheeseburger and Fries, while DJ WÖVEN turned the sidewalk into a block-party atmosphere.

Cultural leaders and friends of the brand, including George Stroumboulopoulos - one of North America’s most respected interviewers who has sat across from icons like Bon Jovi, Metallica, and Tom Cruise - joined the celebration, underscoring the brand’s growing cultural reach.

“Brentwood welcomed us with open arms, and that means everything to us,” said Taylor McKinnon, Co-Founder of Mr.Charlie’s. “This isn’t just another store, it’s the benchmark — proof that when community and purpose meet, something bigger is created.

For more than a decade, Taylor and Aaron have been building brands together — each one a step closer to the vision that became Mr.Charlie’s. What started as a passion project has grown into a movement, blending creativity, culture, and purpose into something that feels bigger than business. Brentwood represents the culmination of that journey: a store that captures both the soul and playfulness the founders always believed fast food could hold.

“Mr.Charlie’s was built to wake something up inside of people — that spark of joy we all had as kids,” said Aaron Haxton, Co-Founder of Mr.Charlie’s. “Every color, every detail is designed to remind us to laugh, connect, and live our best lives together.”

Since forming a multi-million-dollar partnership with David Subotic, Mr.Charlie’s has elevated across design, menu, and operations and has hired some big names to help scale the company’s direction.

The Brentwood store being a perfect example - setting a new standard for future locations and what fans and franchise partners can look forward to.

“The last few months have been life-changing,” said Adam Wilks, President. “What we witnessed in Brentwood wasn’t just an opening — it was a celebration of love, community, and the hard work of a team that shows up with heart every day. I’m incredibly proud of what we created together and grateful to everyone who made it possible. We have some very big announcements ahead, but what matters most is that today reminded us why Mr.Charlie’s exists — to bring people together, to spark joy, and to prove that fast food can mean something deeper.”

While Brentwood is company-owned, franchise excitement is spreading quickly. At the grand opening, Arizona franchise partner Patrick Lamb flew in to celebrate with the team — a sign of the energy and commitment that’s fueling Mr.Charlie’s growth. Investors and partners also turned out in support, reflecting how deeply people want to be part of the movement.

“The outpouring of franchise interest and locations sold since coming on board has been unlike anything I’ve seen in my career,” said David Schneer, Head of Franchise. “Mr.Charlie’s has a real soul, it has momentum, and it’s scaling fast. This is more than a brand, it’s a movement people want to be part of.”

For more information on franchise opportunities and state availability, visit www.mrcharlies.co .

About Mr.Charlie’s

Mr.Charlie’s Told Me So (MCTMS) — is the plant-based anti-chain bringing joy, culture, and purpose to fast food. With four global stores now open (Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sydney, and Brentwood) and 18 Arizona locations sold, the brand is expanding rapidly, with additional franchises sold and to be announced.

Mr.Charlie’s began turning heads when it launched in Hollywood, CA, on Valentine’s Day 2022. Since then, it’s made headlines globally, appearing in publications like the LA Times, Fox, Business Insider, VegNews, Dieline, Los Angeles Magazine, BuzzFeed, Telemundo, Urban List, and more.

Adding to the excitement, celebrity investors/partners like boxing legend Mike Tyson, WWE champ Ric Flair, and Grammy-winning artist Future have all thrown their weight behind the brand, helping bring Mr.Charlie’s to new audiences in sports, entertainment, and music.

Mr.Charlie’s blends familiar fast-food favorites with immersive design and a purpose-driven hiring model that creates opportunities for people often overlooked.

As the brand grows, Mr.Charlie’s remains focused on one mission: serve food with soul, build spaces of belonging, and prove that joy is the most powerful ingredient in fast food.

