Vera Bradley Brings a Fan’s Teenage Dream to Life in an Original Short Film

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) and its American bag, luggage, and lifestyle brand, Vera Bradley just made one fan’s teenage dream come true. Today, the brand dropped its first-ever original short film, Most Perfect Couple, which was inspired by real fan fiction written in 2002 by then 15-year-old Kristen Mulrooney. Bringing back all the feels (and butterfly clips) from peak teen heartthrob era, the film stars Mulrooney, who is now 40 and a professional comedy writer, playing her teenage self. She’s opposite none other than Y2K crush Devon Sawa. So, grab your flavored lip gloss and a copy of Tiger Beat—it’s time to swoon.

Created with creative agency CALLEN, the film follows Mulrooney, Vera Bradley tote in tow, as she’s dumped by her high school boyfriend, only to be comforted by her celebrity crush Devon Sawa. Spoiler alert: the two end up falling in love! Sawa, now 46, brings charm, wit, and just the right amount of nostalgia to what can only be described as a millennial dream come true.

“The film underscores Vera Bradley’s mission to celebrate multi-generational self-expression and joy by revisiting the emotional connection that customers first formed with the brand in their youth,” said Alison Hiatt, Chief Marketing Officer of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Our customers were dreaming big when they carried their first Vera Bradley bags and now that they’ve grown up, we’re inviting them to revisit that sense of possibility and to have a little fun with it.”

"Early aughts fan fiction was the epitome of earnest fun, which is what Vera Bradley continues to celebrate. Mulrooney’s fictional story captures the way an entire generation expressed their feelings and dreamed big, and we’re glad that Devon Sawa was up for playing along and playing the part," said Courtney LeBlanc, Group Brand Director of CALLEN.

"It's been a while since I've been seen as a heartthrob, and shooting with Vera Bradley allowed me to relive my teenage years,” said Sawa. “The short film captures that youthful spirit of 'anything is possible,' which feels on-brand from what I've learned about Vera Bradley and its origins."

Fans can watch the full short film on @verabradley social channels and by visiting devonsawaissoback.com. To shop the Vera Bradley bags and accessories featured in the film, which are part of the brand’s Fall 2025 collection, visit verabradley.com .

About Vera Bradley, Inc

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.

About CALLEN

Founded by Craig Allen in 2017, CALLEN is an Austin-based, independent creative lab. We make eccentric work that turns heads and gets people talking with our signature “stupid smart” approach, turning simple yet brilliant ideas into memorable campaigns for U.S. and global brands. Our client relationships span different industries and brand life stages, from newer brands like OOFOS® and OLIPOP to more established companies like Supercell, and Disney+.

CALLEN is more than an agency, functioning as part production studio, part strategic brand shepherd, and part entrepreneurial incubator. Our team also develops original, innovative ventures like Bijan Mustardson, our own CPG brand including gourmet mustards, merch, and more created in partnership with current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

