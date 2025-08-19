Sofascore and UTR Sports Join Forces to Elevate Global Tennis Insights

Miami, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports, the company behind the patented UTR Rating and innovative UTR Pro Tennis Tour (UTR PTT), is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Sofascore, the world’s leading platform for real-time sports results and performance analytics.

As part of this collaboration, the UTR Sports UTR Rating data will be integrated directly into player profiles on the Sofascore platform, giving fans access to real-time, data-rich tennis insights across European and global markets and events, including the UTR PTT.

The UTR PTT consists of 450+ annual $25,000 prize money tournaments in 30 countries worldwide streamed live on Amazon Prime Video. Embedding the UTR Rating into the Sofascore platform gives fans a measurable advantage, offering deeper insights and analytics into player performance to guide predictions.

“This partnership represents a major step forward for both platforms,” said Toni Jermaniš, Chief Business Development Officer at Sofascore. “UTR Rating aligns perfectly with our mission to bring deeper, smarter sports analytics to fans and players everywhere.”

As a platform built on objective measurement of sports performance, Sofascore is expanding that same approach to tennis by integrating the UTR Rating. Fans can now follow tennis with smarter stats and clearer comparisons based on real-time performance, not just results.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sofascore to make tennis data more actionable and accessible for fans worldwide,” said Mark Leschly, CEO and Chairman of UTR Sports. “By combining our innovative tools and patented ratings technology with Sofascore’s unmatched real-time data delivery, we’re empowering fans with next-level insights into match competitiveness, projected outcome, player skill, and tournament action.”

Backed by 15+ years of expertise, UTR Rating rates players on a scale of 1.00-16.50 to provide a measure of current player skill more accurately than any other rating or ranking system. With this integration, Sofascore users will be able to see each player’s UTR Rating alongside match results, win streaks, tournament data, and much more.

About Sofascore

Sofascore is a global sports platform trusted by over 30 million users monthly. With real-time scores, advanced analytics, and smart data visualizations, Sofascore delivers a deeper understanding of the game for fans, athletes, and professionals across more than 20 sports.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit www.utrsports.com.