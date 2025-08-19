Rapid7 Launches Vector Command Advanced, Empowering Security Teams to Understand and Validate Exposures with Expertise of Elite Red Teamers

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced the launch of Vector Command Advanced . The new offering adds to its continuous red teaming and exposure validation service to now help organizations meet compliance requirements with internal penetration and segmentation testing on top of validating the effectiveness of internal controls and lateral movement protections.

“Security leaders today are looking for outcomes. Ultimately they need to be able to demonstrate that their controls work, they’re reducing risk, and they can pass the audit. Vector Command Advanced delivers that proof,” said Craig Adams, chief product officer at Rapid7. “Combined with the deep visibility of Surface Command and the scalable, integrated power of our Command Platform, Vector Command Advanced underscores how automation, integration, and human-led red teaming can transform how organizations manage their attack surface and meet growing regulatory pressure.”

Vector Command Advanced delivers continuous, expert-led validation across both sides of the firewall, combining always-on red teaming with internal network and segmentation testing. This unified approach helps organizations meet compliance requirements such as PCI, ISO 27001, and NIST, while uncovering and validating real-world attack paths that span both external and internal environments. By emulating adversary behavior and mapping exposures to business-critical systems, security teams can focus remediation efforts where they matter most and confidently support audit workflows.

These capabilities align with Gartner®’s definition of Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV): ”Technologies that deliver consistent, continuous and automated evidence of the feasibility of an attack. These technologies confirm how potential attack techniques could successfully exploit an organization and circumvent prevention and detection security controls. They achieve this by performing attack scenarios and modeling or measuring the outcome to prove the existence and exploitability of exposures.”*

Key benefits of Vector Command Advanced include:

Surface Command integration: External asset discovery enriched with business context to support effective risk prioritization.

External asset discovery enriched with business context to support effective risk prioritization. Persistent reconnaissance: Continuous mapping of internet-facing exposures from an attacker’s point of view.

Continuous mapping of internet-facing exposures from an attacker’s point of view. Internal control validation: Annual, scoped testing of segmentation and internal defenses to meet regulatory and audit standards.

Annual, scoped testing of segmentation and internal defenses to meet regulatory and audit standards. Streamlined audit reporting: Advisor-led documentation packaged for compliance frameworks like PCI, ISO, NIST, and internal reviews.

Advisor-led documentation packaged for compliance frameworks like PCI, ISO, NIST, and internal reviews. Human-led adversary simulation: Real-world attack scenarios, including phishing, lateral movement, and breach simulation using the latest TTPs.

Real-world attack scenarios, including phishing, lateral movement, and breach simulation using the latest TTPs. Attack path visualization: Clear mapping of multi-vector exposure chains to drive faster, more targeted remediation.

To learn more about Vector Command Advanced, visit https://www.rapid7.com/services/continuous-red-team-service/ .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management with threat detection and response to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

*Source: Gartner, Inc. Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation, Eric Ahlm, Dhivya Poole, Angela Zhao, Mitchell Schneider, 11 March 2025.

