John Carona Releases In the Common Interest III: Unlocking the Potential of Community

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Carona, founder of Associa - the largest community management company in North America - today announced the release of In the Common Interest III: Unlocking the Potential of Community, the third installment of his influential book series on the future of community associations. Thanks to strong pre-sale numbers, the book has already landed on Amazon’s Best Seller list in two categories: Customer Relations and Real Estate Investments.

In the United States, nearly one in four homeowners live in a community association. While these associations are designed to protect and enhance property values, Carona emphasizes their greater potential lies in fostering neighborly bonds and building lasting community trust.

“Strong neighborhoods don’t happen by chance - they are built through thoughtful leadership, shared purpose, and a commitment to community,” said Carona. “This book is a roadmap for board members, association leaders, and residents who want to create not only successful communities, but meaningful places to call home.”

Drawing on decades of leadership in association management, Carona highlights actionable strategies to navigate governance challenges, foster engagement, and future-proof communities. For board members, managers, and industry professionals, this book provides both practical guidance and long-term vision.

In the Common Interest III: Unlocking the Potential of Community is now available through Amazon and online retailers.

About John Carona

John Carona is the founder of Associa, North America’s largest community management company, serving millions of residents across more than 300 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Widely recognized as a pioneer in community management, Carona has dedicated his career to helping associations and their residents build stronger, more connected neighborhoods.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

