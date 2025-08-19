TigerConnect Acquires eVideon to Power the Next-Generation of Smart Room Solutions

SANTA MONICA, CA., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerConnect, healthcare’s leading clinical collaboration platform, today announced the acquisition of eVideon, a leader in hospital smart room technology and digital patient engagement. This strategic acquisition marks a major milestone in TigerConnect’s vision to unify healthcare communications across the care continuum. By integrating TigerConnect’s suite of clinical communication tools with eVideon’s smart room solutions, these technologies form a seamless and scalable infrastructure that revolutionizes the hospital room, creating a connected and intelligent environment that supports bedside, virtual, and hybrid care models.

“eVideon has been a great partner in helping deliver a better experience for our patients for many years. This technology is creating a modern care experience by decreasing the burden on our nurses and empowering patients with self-service capabilities. We look forward to TigerConnect and eVideon continuing to reimagine how extraordinary care is delivered,” said Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO of Corewell Health. Corewell Health Ventures is a major investor in eVideon, and the integrated health system was one of the first major customers.

In-Room Solutions Now Available

The combined solutions unify modern cloud software and intelligent routing to shift the operational burden away from nurses—whether by enhancing core systems already in place or delivering a complete, future-ready solution where needed. The smart room solutions support virtual care, clinical communication, nurse call, on-demand patient education, and real-time patient updates.

Designed for Every Stakeholder:

For Nurses: Time back. Fewer interruptions. Clearer prioritization. Actual breaks. Less stress. Increased opportunities to practice at the top of their clinical license.

For IT Teams: Reduce vendor sprawl and gain a scalable platform that plugs into what’s already deployed and lays down the infrastructure for what is to come.

For Executives: Cost optimization with a rare double ROI—boosting both nurse satisfaction and patient experience with a single investment.

For Patients: Faster responses, increased autonomy, modern conveniences, personalized communication, meaningful connections with nurses and doctors, and a better overall healthcare experience.

A Smart Room Solution for the Future

On the heels of TigerConnect’s recent unveiling of their cloud-native workflow automation platform, CareConduit, this acquisition cements TigerConnect’s role as a strategic unified communications partner to hospitals and health systems. By integrating engagement, communication, and automation across modalities, TigerConnect provides a future-ready smart room architecture that guides health systems toward digital maturity—whether they are building new facilities or upgrading legacy systems. This intelligent and predictive ecosystem enables clinicians to focus on care while patients enjoy a more responsive, tailored experience, and hospitals unlock operational efficiencies.

“We are committed to providing streamlined solutions that help hospitals achieve peak efficiency, while also providing unparalleled safety, quality service, and innovation to patients, families, clinicians, and hospital staff. This acquisition is about fundamentally rethinking the care experience,” said Sean O’Neal, CEO of TigerConnect. “Health systems are under pressure to improve nurse efficiency, deliver better patient outcomes, and modernize aging infrastructure. We are providing the path to accomplish all three, while building the platform for the smart room of the future and putting hospitals at the forefront of delivering efficient, patient-centered care.”

eVideon CEO, Jeff Fallon, added, “Joining forces with TigerConnect represents the natural evolution of our mission to transform patient care through smart room technology. By combining our patient engagement and smart hospital room expertise with TigerConnect's clinical communication leadership, we're creating an integrated ecosystem that makes every interaction between patients and care teams more meaningful and efficient. This is how we deliver on the promise of truly intelligent healthcare environments.”

About TigerConnect

TigerConnect unifies healthcare communications to connect everyone, from care teams to patients, within and beyond hospital walls. Trusted by over 7,000 healthcare entities, the TigerConnect platform includes solutions for pre-hospital and clinical communication, scheduling, alarm management, nurse call, and patient engagement.

For more information about TigerConnect and its industry-leading solutions, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

About eVideon

eVideon is the trusted partner to leading hospitals and health systems who are redefining the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. Our Vibe Health smart room platform streamlines clinical workflow and transforms the hospital room into a smart, interactive, and patient-centered care environment. Vibe Health integrates with the hospital’s EMR and other installed technologies to display accurate, real-time information via the in-room Smart TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments and documentation, Vibe Health by eVideon streamlines clinical workflow and reduces the technology burden on nurses. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing eVideon: https://www.evideon.com.