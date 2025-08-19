Global Cannabis Market Outlook 2025–2030: Rising Demand for Edibles, THC, and CBD Products

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets "Cannabis Market by Compound Type (THC-dominant, CBD-dominant, Balanced THC & CBD), Product Type (Flowers/Buds, Oil/Tinctures, Edibles, Topicals, and Others), Application (Medical, Recreational, Industrial, Nutraceutical & Wellness, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Source (Hemp, Marijuana), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030" provides in-depth insights into the global cannabis market landscape.

Cannabis Market Size and Growth

2030 Market Size: USD 125.76 billion

2025 Forecast: USD 72.83 billion

Forecast CAGR (2025 - 2030):11.5%

Top Segments: Compound Type, Product Type, Application, Region

Leading Applications: Medical, Recreational, Industrial, Nutraceutical & Wellness, Cosmetics & Personal Care

Download PDF Brochure at: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201768301

Edibles Unlock New Avenues for Cannabis Industry Growth

Edibles—especially gummies and chocolates—are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the cannabis industry. These products are favored for their ease of use, smoke-free experience, and reliable dosing. Their long shelf-life and discreet nature make them especially popular among new and occasional users.

The 2023 NCIA report highlights a surge in edible demand, driven in part by Canadian regulations that cap THC content at 10mg per package. Colorado’s MED recorded record edible sales from 2020 to 2022, with gummies emerging as the top category. Leading brands like Wyld and Kiva Confections are scaling across legal markets, with micro-dosing and wellness-focused products gaining traction.

Global consumer packaged goods companies are also entering the scene. AB InBev and Tilray have made substantial investments in cannabis-infused beverages, while Coca-Cola and Constellation Brands are exploring future plays in this space. As cannabis legalization spreads, edibles will continue gaining popularity for both recreational and therapeutic uses, particularly in managing stress, sleep issues, and chronic pain.

Europe Emerges as a Rapid Growth Market

Europe’s cannabis industry is undergoing a transformation, becoming the fastest-growing regional market. This acceleration is powered by the legalization of medical cannabis, growing public support, and increasing clinical evidence supporting cannabis therapies for conditions like multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, and chronic pain.

Consumer interest in natural wellness solutions and plant-based alternatives has further propelled the market. Relaxed import and cultivation rules in Germany, the UK, and Portugal are opening new doors for domestic production and regional trade. Low-THC, hemp-derived CBD products are also expanding the market by attracting more mainstream consumers.

Regulatory oversight is complex and country-specific. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) oversees therapeutic cannabis, while individual countries manage recreational and CBD policies through agencies such as Germany's BfArM, the UK’s MHRA, and France’s ANSM.

Request Specialized Data to Suit Your Business Requirements

THC-Dominant Segment Leads by Compound Type

Among compound types, THC-dominant products continue to dominate the cannabis market. While THC is known for its recreational psychoactive effects, it also finds medical use as a sleep aid and analgesic. However, medical use is often scrutinized due to potential side effects like anxiety.

Legalization in multiple regions has fueled demand for THC-rich strains. Innovative THC beverages are also making waves. In March 2025, Trulieve, Curaleaf, and GTI partnered with hemp-THC drink manufacturers to meet rising consumer interest.

A notable development is the popularity of Delta-8-THC—a less potent alternative derived from hemp. Though gaining traction, it has drawn safety concerns. The CDC and FDA have issued warnings, and several U.S. states have moved to ban or tightly regulate Delta-8.

Recreational Use Dominates by Application

Recreational cannabis is projected to remain the largest market segment. This is driven by increasing legalization, cultural normalization, and an expanding range of consumer-friendly formats. Products such as flower, edibles, concentrates, and beverages are available in smoke-free and wellness-oriented forms, appealing to diverse user segments.

As more states such as Florida and Pennsylvania move toward legalization, and mature markets like New York and Ohio evolve, accessibility continues to improve. Innovations in delivery and retail have also played a key role. In March 2025, Green Thumb Industries launched a partnership for THC-infused product supply at Chicago music events—showcasing the rise of social consumption.

Aurora Cannabis’s 2023 launch of low-dose edibles and user-friendly vapes is another example of catering to casual consumers. With continued product diversification and lifestyle-focused marketing, recreational use is expected to lead the way.

Key Players Shaping the Cannabis Market

The global cannabis landscape features several influential players driving innovation and market expansion. Notable cannabis companies include:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Curaleaf

Cresco Labs

Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

Tilray Brands

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Trulieve

Medmen

Blüm Holdings Inc.

Organigram Global

Terrascend

Village Farms International Inc.

Verano

The Cronos Group

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

As the industry matures, these companies are expected to lead strategic expansions, product development, and regulatory navigation across key markets.

Looking Ahead

With consumer preferences evolving, regulations advancing, and new geographies opening up, the cannabis market—especially the edibles segment—is well-positioned for sustained growth. Companies that innovate in formulation, compliance, and customer experience will be the ones to watch in the coming years.

Want in-depth insights on cannabis market trends and strategic opportunities?

Speak to an analyst today.

Let’s Work Together to Unlock Growth Opportunities