CBIZ Names Jennifer Hutchins Chief Investment Officer of Investment Advisory Services

Cleveland, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced that it has named Jennifer Hutchins as Chief Investment Officer of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services, LLC (CBIZ IAS), effective Aug. 18, 2025.

Hutchins has over 20 years of experience in financial planning, investment analysis, and portfolio strategy and is deeply committed to helping individuals and institutions meet their financial goals. Hutchins comes to CBIZ from Avantax Wealth Management, where she most recently served as Co-Chief Investment Officer, leading the Portfolio Management and Diligence teams. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the planning, execution, and performance of the Portfolio Management team, the firm’s home office discretionary portfolios, and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) and non-ERISA retirement portfolios. Before that, Hutchins held positions at A.G. Edwards & Sons, Beck, Inc., and Avantax, which was an early stop in her career before rejoining later.

"I am excited to be joining the CBIZ team at such an important time in the evolution of our investment platform,” said Hutchins. “Working alongside our talented advisors and executive leadership, I look forward to continuing to foster an environment of research and collaboration to deliver the best insights and results to our clients.”

As Chief Investment Officer, Hutchins will lead the investment strategy, research, and governance functions of CBIZ IAS. In this role, Hutchins will be the key driver of the organization’s investment philosophy and model management approach across a diverse advisory platform, overseeing discretionary portfolios, research development, and advisor enablement.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome Jennifer as Chief Investment Officer,” said Jim King, President of CBIZ IAS. “Her extensive expertise will be instrumental as we further strengthen our position as a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor and help set the standard for service and innovation in our industry.”

Hutchins earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Christendom College.

About CBIZ

