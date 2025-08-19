Students Are Struggling—Crisis Text Line Delivers Critical Mental Health Resources This Back-to-School Season

New York, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students across the country head back to school, the stress and anxiety of a new academic year can take a toll on their mental well-being. In 2024, nearly one in four Crisis Text Line conversations referenced school-related stress or anxiety, underscoring the urgent need for accessible, immediate support.

To meet this growing demand, Crisis Text Line is calling on the community to help keep its free, 24/7 text-based mental health support available for students in need. Donations made this back-to-school season will ensure the nonprofit can continue providing trained volunteer Crisis Counselors to thousands of young people reaching out during moments of panic and loneliness.

Alongside this call for support, Crisis Text Line is introducing “School Hacks: Mental Health Edition,” a new resource campaign designed to equip parents, educators, and students with tools to manage the stress of returning to school.

The campaign includes:

Back-to-School Checklist: Tips to keep classrooms and homes organized while encouraging healthy conversations about emotional well-being.





Guide to Identifying Signs of Stress and Anxiety in Youth: Insight into common stressors, how to spot warning signs, and best practices for providing support before issues escalate.





Mental Health Student Playbooks: Age-specific guides for elementary, middle, high school, and college students to help them stay calm, focused, and confident throughout the school year.

Tips on How to Help a Friend: Easy-to-follow advice on how to support your friends who are experiencing school-related stress. Looking out for each other is important and will make everyone feel more connected and supported.





“These resources are designed to start conversations well before students reach a breaking point,” said Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line. “We want to give parents, educators, and peers the tools they need to notice signs of distress early and take action.”

All resources are available for free download and anyone in need of mental health support can text SCHOOL to 741741 to connect with a live, trained volunteer Crisis Counselor—free and confidential, anytime.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a leading nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, we have supported over 11 million conversations in the United States and more than 16 million globally together with our affiliates in Canada, the UK and Ireland. Crisis Text Line’s more than 85,000 trained volunteer Crisis Counselors bring texters from a hot moment to a cool calm through nonjudgmental support and empowers each texter to use their own strengths and coping strategies. We are committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained nonjudgmental volunteer Crisis Counselor, text $$$ to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat. Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org.