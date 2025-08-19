Cequel III-Led Investor Group Sells Controlling Interest in DDC Solutions to Daikin Applied

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequel III announced today that it and Thompson Street Capital Partners have closed the sale of their controlling interest in privately held DDC Solutions to Daikin Applied. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Since we first invested in the company nearly two years ago, DDC has made tremendous progress in the development and commercialization of its unique market-leading cabinet and cooling solutions. Those solutions play a mission-critical role in the data center industry’s support of GPU and related computing clusters, which are required to run artificial intelligence (AI) and similar compute-intensive applications,” said Cequel III Chairman and CEO Jerry Kent. “As AI workloads advance and expand, we believe Daikin Applied’s resources and global reach will help DDC continue to achieve new levels of growth and success.”

In the transaction, Seyfarth Shaw served as legal advisor and Lincoln International as exclusive financial advisor to the sellers. Gibson Dunn served as legal advisor to the purchaser.

About Cequel III

Cequel III (cequel3.com) is a private investment firm based in St. Louis, Missouri. The team has a well-established track record of over $40 billion in successful transactions, having helped build several, industry-leading companies through operational excellence and a focus on superior customer service. With a diverse and successful history as an investor operator, Cequel III today has established a strong reputation as a reliable, knowledgeable investment partner for the management teams of lower-mid-market, growth-oriented companies in a number of sectors, including real estate, healthcare, technology, and business services.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP)

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a middle-market private equity firm that helps transform already exceptional businesses into market leaders. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, TSCP invests globally in the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company’s technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, pete.abel@cequel3.com