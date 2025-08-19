Priori Delivers Unprecedented Visibility into RFP ROI with Flexible eBilling Integration and “Next Steps Flow”

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, today announced the launch of its flexible eBilling integration and Next Steps Flow within its Panel Management and RFP platform, delivering unmatched post-RFP accountability and budget oversight without any limitation on which eBilling provider clients use.

“Our clients don’t want more complexity or vendor lock-in — they want visibility,” said Basha Rubin, CEO at Priori. “By enabling seamless integration with any eBilling data, we’re giving legal departments the freedom to connect their existing billing data to smarter RFP workflows — no matter what tools they already use.”

Priori Connects to Any eBilling Platform

Priori’s system-agnostic architecture allows clients to connect any eBilling data and unlock dynamic spend oversight tied to RFPs.

“Our eBilling system is complex and lacks strong visuals. Priori presents the data in a clean, intuitive way, making it quick and easy for us to view and understand information that was previously difficult to digest,” said Alison Sinkevich, Senior Legal Operations Leader at GE Aerospace.

Next Steps Flow: From Quote to Budget to Spend

Priori’s Next Steps Flow provides legal departments with a configurable series of post-selection actions that formalize firm engagement, lock in budgets, and keep teams accountable throughout the life of a matter:

Budget Confirmation: Confirm or edit the awarded budget post-RFP. Priori calculates cost avoidance instantly — crucial for showing savings and efficiency.



Confirm or edit the awarded budget post-RFP. Priori calculates cost avoidance instantly — crucial for showing savings and efficiency. Live Matter Linking via eBilling: Priori connects the RFP to actual accrued spend from any eBilling system. Visualizations highlight budget vs. spend in real time.



Priori connects the RFP to actual accrued spend from any eBilling system. Visualizations highlight budget vs. spend in real time. Budget Threshold Alerts: Automated and configurable email alerts notify managers when spend is nearing agreed budgets — giving teams lead time to course-correct before overages occur.





“We needed a way to track our panel firms and connect spend data directly to our decision-making — without overhauling our billing tools,” said Sinkevich. “Priori made that possible.”

GE Aerospace: Transforming Legal Spend Tracking with eBilling Integration

After becoming a standalone company, GE Aerospace needed a better way to manage outside counsel costs and track legal spend in real time. The legacy approach — manual Excel tracking and quarterly budget reconciliation — was inefficient and reactive.

“Before Priori, our process was entirely manual. We relied on Excel spreadsheets and reviewed budgets only at quarter points — by which point it was too late to make meaningful adjustments,” said Sinkevich.

With Priori’s system-agnostic eBilling integration, GE Aerospace can now link its existing billing data directly to panel and RFP workflows, giving the team live visibility into matter budgets, actuals, and potential overages. The flexibility to connect any billing system, without changing infrastructure, was essential to GE Aerospace’s success.

“We need a real-time view to monitor our budget, capture actuals, and track how close we are to achieving volume discounts,” Sinkevich explained. “Priori gives our attorneys greater ownership and enables much more timely conversations around spend.”

Built for Legal Teams That Need Options, Not Obstacles

Whether clients are managing one billing system or many, Priori’s integration-first model ensures RFP decisions aren’t siloed from spend data. Legal teams can now trace every quote, selection, and budget back to live matter spend — all while leveraging their existing eBilling infrastructure.

“This will help us leverage our panel firms more effectively, achieve cost savings, and track everything in one place,” said Sinkevich. “It’s not just a tool — it’s a smarter way to manage outside counsel.”

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

Priori Talent Marketplace includes the company’s network of Flexible Talent and Law Firms. Companies use Priori’s vetted network of 8,000+ legal professionals for common flexible talent uses such as short-term engagements, leave coverage and overflow support, and for traditional law firm support such as local counsel in all 50 states and 70+ countries and niche expertise.

Priori Software Solutions include the company’s panel management and RFP platforms. Priori Panel Management is a first-of-its-kind platform for organizing, tracking and measuring a company’s law firm panel. Priori RFP streamlines the legal RFP process, allowing companies to issue and compare proposals, and track performance.

