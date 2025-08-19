Themes ETFs Relaunches Humanoid Robotics ETF on Nasdaq (Ticker: BOTT)

Humanoid robotics is entering a new era. Advances in AI, mobility, and automation are fueling rapid development of human-like machines designed to transform labor, logistics, and manufacturing — attracting growing investor interest in the future of intelligent automation.

BOTT is one of 19 low-cost ETFs within the firm’s lineup of thematic and fundamental funds.

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themes ETFs is proud to announce the re-launch of the Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF (Ticker: BOTT) offering low-cost exposure to companies leading development of human-interactive robots, autonomous systems for industry and logistics, assistive technologies for healthcare, and the AI and computing infrastructure enabling next-gen robotics. BOTT will continue to trade on NASDAQ at an industry-low expense ratio of 0.35%.

BOTT will now track the Solactive Global Humanoid Robotics Index NTR (SOLGHRB), which aims to track the full humanoid robotics ecosystem, spanning service and assistive robots, industrial automation, and AI-enabled systems. This includes companies developing humanoid platforms for human interaction, autonomous robotics for manufacturing and logistics, wearable and mobility-assist technologies, and the underlying AI, sensor, and computing architectures driving next-gen robotics.

"We believe it’s important to innovate and evolve our offerings at the same pace as the landscape of technology and robotics,” said Paul Marino, Chief Revenue Officer of Themes ETFs. This change to the SOLGHRB index allows Themes ETFs to offer investors more precise exposure to where we think the robotics market is poised for future growth.”

BOTT is among 19 Thematic funds launched by Themes ETFs since its debut in December 2023. Its lineup currently includes 15 thematic and 4 fundamental ETFs that span both cutting-edge technologies and traditional industries, including targeted exposure to international defense, cloud computing, cybersecurity, robotics, global banks, gold miners, and US infrastructure.

About Themes ETFs

Themes Management Company LLC serves as an adviser to the Themes ETFs Trust. Themes ETFs seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific segments of the market via its low-cost ETFs.

Themes ETFs was cofounded by CEO Jose Gonzalez-Navarro, COO Dobromir Kamburov, and General Counsel Tracy Grant.

For more information, please visit themesetfs.com .

Disclosures

The Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF (BOTT) seeks to track the Solactive Global Humanoid Robotics Index NTR (SOLGHRB), which aims to represent companies active across the humanoid robotics value chain, including service robotics and AI-driven automation technologies. It includes firms developing humanoid and service robots designed for human interaction, industrial and autonomous robots for manufacturing and logistics, assistive and wearable robotics for mobility and healthcare, as well as companies providing AI, cognitive computing, and advanced hardware technologies that power next-generation robotic systems. The constituents of the index are weighted according to a Thematic Ranking Score system. The index undergoes rebalancing on a quarterly basis with index values being disseminated at the end of the day. BOTT seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the SOLGHRB Index.

ALPS Distributors, Inc (1290 Broadway, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado 80203) is the distributor for the Themes ETFs Trust.

