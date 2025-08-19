Cycurion, Inc. to Host Business Update Conference Call August 19, 2025 at 5:00PM EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a premier cybersecurity and IT solutions provider will be conducting a Business Update conference call on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 5:00PM EDT.

Webcast and Conference Call

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 19 @ 5:00 PM ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5c7ud2y6/

Dial-in Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcc94d8743fc3448c9f89e78a2c072065

Participants are encouraged to pre-register any time before the call through the corresponding links above. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website under the ‘About, Investor Relations’ section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the live call.

About Cycurion, Inc.

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

More info: www.cycurion.com

