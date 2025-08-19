Notice on Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EPSO-G

In accordance with the initiative and decision of the Board of New Energy Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) the Extraordinary General Meeting of EPSO-G shareholders is convened.

Reasons and purposes for calling the meeting: The Board of UAB EPSO-G decided to invest EUR 18,643,560 in UAB EPSO-G Invest, a subsidiary of UAB EPSO-G, by increasing its authorized capital; to increase the number of shares held by UAB EPSO-G in UAB EPSO-G Invest from 1,912,500 to 3,776,856, to conclude a share subscription agreement with UAB EPSO-G Invest, and to approve the essential terms of this agreement. Pursuant to Article 41(xiii) of the Articles of Association of UAB EPSO-G, the approval of the sole shareholder is required for the decision to take effect.

Agenda items of the meeting:

1. Regarding approval of the decision of the Board of UAB EPSO-G to increase the number of shares held by UAB EPSO-G in UAB EPSO-G Invest, to conclude a share subscription agreement with UAB EPSO-G Invest, and to approve the essential terms of this agreement.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

