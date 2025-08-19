Solowin Acquires Stake in Singapore MPI-Licensed Firm to Accelerate Global Payment Network Expansion

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) (“Solowin” or the “Company”), a leading financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions across traditional and digital assets, today announced the entrance of an equity purchase agreement of its 19% equity acquisition in GPL Remittance Pte. Ltd., (“GPL”), a Singapore-based cross-border payment institution. GPL holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and has over 30 years of global operational expertise. This transaction marks a strategic enhancement to Solowin’s digital payment infrastructure.

Peter Lok, Chief Executive Officer of Solowin, stated: “This investment will strengthen our licensed payment channels in the region, serving not only as the compliance baseline for Solowin to conduct payment services in Singapore and globally, but also as a strategic asset that enhances our market competitiveness, expands our business boundaries, and builds long-term trust. It is both a stepping stone to enter international markets and a fundamental safeguard supporting large-scale growth and collaboration with global partners for Solowin to layout cross-border payment and digital financial ecosystem.”

The MPI license is Singapore’s most comprehensive payment license, covering traditional and innovative payment services while ensuring alignment with MAS’ world-class regulatory standards. It empowers entities to scale globally, integrate digital and fiat services, and build trust with clients and partners — making it a cornerstone for businesses aiming to lead in Asia’s dynamic payment landscape.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure Division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions—solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://solowin.io or investor relationship website at https://ir.solowin.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. We have attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

