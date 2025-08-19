XBE Names Chris Wurtz as President of Ready Mix

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBE, the leading business operations software company for heavy materials, logistics and construction, has appointed a new member to its executive team.

Chris Wurtz has been named President of Ready Mix, where he will work directly with producers and alongside XBE’s product and engineering teams to deliver solutions that enable proactive business planning, with real-time visibility and coordinated dispatch from the plant to the job site.

Wurtz brings 20-plus years leading high-performing teams across software, hardware and automation. Most recently Division President at Digital Fleet, he led expansion in ready mix and bulk hauling. Earlier roles at Terex, Oshkosh and Polaris focused on vehicle control systems and heavy equipment innovation.

“I’m incredibly excited to join XBE because of the team’s relentless focus on optimizing heavy materials, logistics and construction solutions for the industry,” Wurtz says. “Helping producers act before problems hit and capture every opportunity is exactly where I want to be.”

XBE’s expansion of technology for ready-mix producers accelerates its mission to help materials producers turn operational efficiency into commercial strength.

Craig Yeack Transitions Away From Operations

After merging with XBE in June, BCMI Corp. Founder Craig Yeack announces his transition away from day-to-day company operations. “The companies’ union forms the most capable and forward-looking technology partner in the industry, uniquely positioned to help customers harness the full potential of change,” he says. Yeack remains committed to pushing what’s possible and helping shape the future of the heavy construction materials industry.

About XBE

XBE is a system of action that connects the people, processes and materials that run heavy work—bringing real-world solutions to construction’s most complex problems. The XBE platform spans integrated production and dispatch scheduling, real-time fleet and asset tracking, digital ticketing and proof-of-delivery, automated financial and billing compliance, enterprise analytics and KPI reporting, and more. With XBE, producers coordinate every material, crew and asset from source to site, act before problems hit, and reinvest profit into growth with confidence. Become what’s possible with XBE. Learn more at www.x-b-e.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Jensen, XBE media and PR specialist: jennifer-jensen@x-b-e.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e1fc47e-2693-4b5f-a181-13ad3f228030