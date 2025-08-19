Mediacom Communications Expands Fiber Network to North Rathbun Lake Area

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced the completion of a fiber-optic network expansion project that brings ultra-high-speed broadband services to homes and businesses in North Rathbun Lake, a rural community in south-central Iowa.

This project was built in collaboration with the Empower Iowa Rural Broadband Grant Program administered by the Iowa Department of Management, Division of Information Technology. Through this public-private partnership, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in the North Lake Rathbun area are now connected to Mediacom’s national fiber-optic network that spans 1.3 million fiber miles.

Area residents will be able to select from a variety of service offerings including broadband plans with download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second. Mediacom is now able to enhance the performance of these speeds even further using Advanced WiFi, a whole-home WiFi solution featuring eero’s TrueMesh designed to deliver an exceptional Internet connectivity experience throughout the entire house powered by eero 7 technology.

With the recent launch of Mediacom Mobile, customers can take their Mediacom service on the go while enjoying access to America’s most awarded wireless network.

Mediacom will also continue to offer a low-cost broadband plan called Xtream Connect with speeds of 100 Mbps down by 20 Mbps up. Priced at just $14.99 per month plus equipment rental, if applicable, Xtream Connect provides qualifying households an affordable pathway to the internet and is available to any household in Mediacom’s service territory that participates in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or certain other federal programs.

“For a quarter century, Mediacom has been committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunications services to rural Iowans,” said Steve Purcell, Group Vice President of Mediacom’s Capital Region. “Our partnership with the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program has allowed us to expand that commitment to thousands of underserved homes and businesses since 2018. Iowa leaders have prioritized the need for all residents of the Hawkeye State to have access to reliable and affordable broadband. We are thrilled to be a partner in helping the state reach this goal.”

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

Vice President, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

pskinner@mediacomcc.com