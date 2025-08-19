RF Inductors Market Size to Surpass USD 1.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand in Telecommunications, Iot & Automotive Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Inductors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The RF Inductors Market Size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Advancing Connectivity: Key Drivers Shaping the RF Inductors Market Growth

RF Inductors Market is swiftly expanding as a result of the rising need for compact, high-frequency components in smartphones, automotive electronics, and wireless communication systems. With 5G networks currently covering more than 60% of all mobile subscriptions globally, the demand for advanced RF front-end components such as inductors is prompting manufacturers to shift design focus from just delivering RF front-end devices. These elements are vital for efficiently filtering signals and performing impedance matching due to networks evolving to higher frequencies, millimeter waves in particular. To support various bands and carrier aggregation, over 50 RF filters and inductors are utilized in modern 5G smartphones. The continued innovation aimed at enhanced performance as well as miniaturization to cater to evolving wireless infrastructure is further fueling the market growth along with expanding automotive and IoT applications.

Get a Sample Report of RF Inductors Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7874

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

Coilcraft Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Chilisin Electronics Corp.

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Laird Technologies

Bourns Inc.

AVX Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

Yageo Corporation

Johanson Technology Inc.

Frontier Electronics Corp.

Pulse Electronics

ICE Components Inc.

Sumida Corporation

Token Electronics Industry Co. Ltd

RF Inductors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.04 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.97% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Wire Wound RF Inductors, Film RF Inductors and Multilayer RF Inductors)

• By Application (Mobile Phone, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Communication Systems and Others

Purchase Single User PDF of RF Inductors Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7874

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Wire Wound RF Inductors commanded the market and accounted for a remarkable 49.2% revenue share in 2024, as power applications such as automotive electronics and RF filters adopt increased current ratings, high factor, and mechanical durability provided by these products.

Multilayer RF Inductors are expected to achieve highest growth at a 5.52% CAGR, from their ability to save space and mass-produced surface-mount devices extensively used in smartphone and IoT devices.

By Application

The RF Inductors Market was led by mobile phones, which accounted for 31.6% in 2024, due to widespread global adoption of smartphones and rapid adoption of 5G. As front-end modules which keep signals and spectrum clarity, RF inductors lead the front-end module market, therefore makers such as Samsung have been developing multi-band platforms with higher capabilities.

Automotive will be the fastest growing segment, at a CAGR of 6.04%, driven by increasing adoption of electric vehicles, as well as autonomous systems. For the rapid advancing automotive technologies including radar, infotainment systems and connectivity, TDK also targets high-temperature and EMI-protected inductors from key players.

Global RF Inductors Market: Regional Highlights and Growth Drivers

The RF Inductors Market in North America is gaining traction due to the strong advancement among the various regions as majority of the telecom companies are focusing on the 5G deployment along with the automotive electronics and IoT as well where the 5G technology is being adopted on a greater scale and the region is held by the U.S who is contributing a large share toward RF Inductors market as this region has the best tech infrastructure along with the bigger semiconductor giants. The Asia Pacific occupies the leading position in terms of share of revenue due to major OEMs, semiconductor fabs, 5G rapid roll-out, and growing electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing activities, especially in China, South Korea, and Japan. We have a large automotive industry, which will benefit from 5G and industrial automation where Germany is leading in this domain.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on RF Inductors Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7874

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Murata launches the BLM15VM series chip ferrite beads for wide-band noise suppression at 5.9GHz, enhancing high-frequency V2X communication in automotive applications. Mass production begins July 2025, supporting autonomous driving and improved signal sensitivity.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Pricing Trends & Forecasts – Provides Insights Into Historical And Projected Pricing Fluctuations Influencing Market Competitiveness And Profitability.

Import-Export Statistics – Highlights Key Trade Flows And Balance Of Imports Versus Exports, Identifying Critical Regions And Market Dependencies.

Supply Chain Risk Index – Evaluates Vulnerability Of Supply Chains To Disruptions Caused By Geopolitical Tensions, Raw Material Shortages, Or Logistical Bottlenecks.

Capacity Utilization Rates – Reveals The Current Production Capacity Status, Signaling Potential Overcapacity Or Shortages Impacting Supply-Demand Dynamics.

Technological Adoption & Innovation Rate – Tracks The Uptake Of Advanced Rf Inductor Technologies And Emerging Material Trends That Drive Product Performance And Miniaturization.

Market Competitive Landscape – Analyzes Major Players’ Market Shares, Product Portfolios, R&D Investments, And Strategic Initiatives Shaping Industry Leadership.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.