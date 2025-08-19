Latham Ranked One of “America’s Greatest Companies” by Newsweek

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham, The Pool Company [NASDAQ:SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Companies 2025. This first-ever ranking, presented by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes U.S.-based companies that excel in financial performance, employee satisfaction, innovation, and sustainability.

The comprehensive study evaluated companies with over $75 million in annual revenue through an extensive survey of more than 151,000 employees and 3.3 million company reviews on financial stability, innovation, and sustainability. To enhance the depth and reliability of the study, Plant-A partnered with leading third-party data providers to assess more than 120 KPIs across critical performance areas such as leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance. Only companies that demonstrated outstanding results earned a place on the list.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Latham President and CEO Scott Rajeski. “At Latham, we are committed to fostering a culture that empowers our employees, supports innovation, and drives our industry forward. Being named one of America’s Greatest Companies reinforces that our efforts are making a difference for our customers, our communities and our people.”

In addition to stock performance, innovation and employee satisfaction, the new Newsweek ranking also weighed environmental stewardship, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, water usage and waste generation, as well as transparency in sustainability reporting. Latham’s ongoing investments in sustainable manufacturing practices contributed to its selection. As noted in the company’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the company achieved a 50% reduction in waste from fiberglass pool production in 2023 compared to 2022, recycled thousands of tons of materials including scrap vinyl, galvanized steel and aluminum and expanded energy-efficient LED lighting to nearly half of its fiberglass facilities.

“We are truly honored to be ranked among so many highly respected American companies and trusted household brands,” Rajeski added. “Brand trust is among the most important factors people consider when shopping for outdoor products for their homes and is something we work every day to earn and retain.”

The full list of America’s Greatest Companies 2025 is published online at Newsweek.com. To learn more Latham, visit http://www.lathampool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b2316c-9af3-43dd-b302-00cc8e9d8f35