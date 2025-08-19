Just 2 Days Left to Register for the HMG Strategy Atlanta C-suite 16th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 21

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Register Now – Seats are limited! C-level executives from the Silicon Peach who want to find out how technology helps them reimagine their enterprise and reshape their businesses are encouraged to attend HMG Strategy’s 16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on August 21.

“It’s important for Southeastern top-tier CIOs and business technology executives to share information that will help their companies and the industry as a whole,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “HMG Strategy is happy to provide a platform for these high-caliber leaders to pass on what they’ve learned.”

Key topics to be explored at the 16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will include:

Navigating the Innovation and Invention Supercycle

Securing the Future Against Geopolitical Cyber Risks

Using AI and Cutting-Edge Technologies and Partnerships to Boost Business Performance

Reskilling and Upskilling the Tech Workforce for the GenAI-enabled Enterprise

Visionary Leaders Harnessing Tomorrow's Technology



Most notably, Jennifer Hartsock, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Cargill and Keith Narr, SVP, Technology and Data, Cargill will open the conference with a presentation on the role of Cargill’s Digital Technology & Data Team in its global strategy.

Preliminary speakers at the 16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are slated to include:

Mahesh Babu, CMO, Kodem Security

Anurag Barua, Transformation Leader, SAP America

Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer, National Football League

Anil Cheriyan, Board Member, Advisor and Investor

Jay Ferro, EVP, Chief Information, Technology & Product Officer, Clario

Dale Gawley, Head of Portfolio and Project Management, AXIS Capital

Kevin Gowen, CISO, Synovus Financial Corp

Toni Harrison-Hogan, Vice President, Business Technology Solutions, Boeing Employees Credit Union

Monique Hart, Vice President, Information Security/CISO, Piedmont

Art Hopkins, Global Head of Technology Officers Practice, Russell Reynolds

Stacy Hughes, SVP, CISO, ABM

Jason James, CIO, Aptos

Jeetendra Kumar, Vice President, Ingersoll Rand

Rohit Lal, Executive Vice President & CIO, Saia Inc.

Tamara Lopata, Client Engagement Executive, Hylaine

Melissa Maheux, Executive Search Consultant & Leadership Advisor, Russell Reynolds

Murtaza Nisar, Vice President, CISO, Clario

Jeff Petet, Certified Healthcare CIO, Senior Vice President IT, Petauri

Carolyn Pleiss, Senior Vice President & CIO, Cox Enterprises

Viren Shah, Chief Digital and Information Officer, AGCO Corp.

Khwaja Shaik, CTO, IBM

(Speaker list subject to change.)

In addition, HMG Strategy will present several Atlanta-area technology executives with its HMG Strategy’s 2025-2026 Global Leadership Institute Awards. The award recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who are making a difference in their organizations and their respective vertical markets.

The event will be held at the Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Convention Center, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30339.

Valued Partners so far for the 16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit include:

Platinum Partners: SAP

Gold Partners: Glean, Moveworks, T-Mobile for Business, ValueOps

Supporting Partners: Apptio, Openlayer

Innovation Accelerator Partners: Kodem

Strategic Partners: Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry, Russell Reynolds Associates, Spencer Stuart

Alliance Partners: Cyberstarts, Greylock Partners, GTM Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Sequoia

Registration for the 16th Annual Atlanta C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is still open.

In addition to this Technology Leadership Summit, HMG Strategy has opened registration for 16 other regional Summits in major cities across the United States and Canada for 2025.

