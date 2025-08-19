Veritext Legal Solutions Launches AI Prompt Playbook Webinar

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the launch of a new webinar: “AI Prompt Playbook: Sharpening AI Queries for Secure, Strategic, and Strong Legal Research.” The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

This one-hour CLE class introduces attorneys to the fundamentals of artificial intelligence and natural language processing as applied within legal research and practice. The course highlights the evolution from traditional keyword-based search methods to advanced AI tools, emphasizing the importance of crafting effective prompts to achieve precise and insightful results.

Additionally, the course addresses ethical considerations, referencing the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct, including Rule 1.1 (Competence), Rule 1.6 (Confidentiality), Rule 3.3 (Candor Toward the Tribunal) and Rule 5.3 (Responsibilities Regarding Nonlawyer Assistance), to ensure responsible integration of AI into legal practice.

Specifically, this webinar will review:

The evolution of AI in legal practice

Natural language processing (NLP)

Crafting effective prompts

Demonstration and legal use cases

Pitfalls and cautionary tales

Positive AI integration in proceedings

“We are always looking for ways to use our CLEs to provide useful and valuable content to the industry, and this topic—and specifically providing guidance with AI prompts and queries—is something we have been asked about many times,” states Mike Murray, VP, product strategy, for Veritext. “We look forward to providing real-world knowledge and practical demonstrations to the attendees to illustrate how AI can enhance legal research.”

The webinar will also be featured in the company’s CLE-Xtreme Day. It is pending one ethics CLE credit in most states. Registration and details are available at https://www.veritext.com/ai-prompt-playbook-sharpening-ai-queries-for-legal-research.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

