Video Analytics Market Surges to $22.6 billion by 2028 - Dominated by Avigilon (Canada), Axis Communications (Sweden), Cisco (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Video Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 8.3 billion by 2023 to USD 22.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.

Video Analytics Market Dynamics -

Drivers

Increasing investments and focus of governing institutions on public safety

Need to utilize and examine unstructured video surveillance data in real time

Restraints

Increasing cyberattacks and data theft incidents

Government regulations related to CCTV surveillance

Opportunities

Use of drone-based video analytics

Emergence of edge technologies and devices to increase use of video analytics

List of Top Companies in Video Analytics Market

Avigilon (Canada)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Cisco (US)

Honeywell (US)

IBM (US)

AllGoVision (India)

Genetec (Canada)

IntelliVision (US)

Gorilla Technology (Taiwan)

Eagle Eye Networks (US) and many more…

Applications such as perimeter intrusion and boundary control are major factors driving the video analytics market in the critical infrastructure vertical, as utmost security has to be maintained continuously.

The edge-based segment will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period based on type. The edge-based architecture involves embedding video analytics in the camera itself. Although this approach may seem ideal, it can be limited by the overall performance and design of the surveillance system. However, edge-based video analytics has improved with the emergence of new powerful in-build chipsets in cameras that offer higher computational capabilities at the edge. These systems can alert operators to real-time video or audio events requiring attention and provide more sophisticated analytics, such as queue management and heat maps, which offer new business and traffic intelligence opportunities. In the future, advancements in deep learning and its integration with the edge system will drive adoption.

Deep learning takes machine learning to a new level based on neural network principles that mimic the complexity of the human brain. In the past, video processing occurred on servers, which required the decompression and analysis of videos. However, edge-based devices need to learn from external inputs before they can help recognize known objects and behaviors. This functionality, though still in its early stages of development, enhances the capabilities of video analytics at the node and has the potential to be applicable in security and retail use cases.

Based on the deployment model, the cloud segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud deployment is an online service hosted on the vendor's server. SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud deployment due to the significant benefits it provides. These benefits include lower costs, no need for a hardware maintenance workforce, faster and more efficient results, and complete flexibility and scalability; this leads to reduced Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and CAPEX. Cloud-based video analytics is delivered through Video Analytics-as-a-Service (VAaaS). This service provides improved accuracy, real-time monitoring, and alerts, real-time operations, better utilization of staff, multiple deployment types based on client requirements, cloud data availability, and upgradation functionality. Thanks to seamless flexibility and scalability, customers can easily store and retrieve actionable insights anytime and anywhere. They can also run real-time analytics on the collected video feeds from remote locations.

Based on vertical, the government & defense vertical will hold the largest market share in 2023. The government and defense sector includes city surveillance and border security. Governments worldwide are taking steps to create safer and better cities that can adapt to changing lifestyles; this involves building better infrastructure, enabling smooth operations, and ensuring a safer environment for residents.

Recent terror attacks in Europe and the US have raised concerns and highlighted the need for video analytics solutions in city surveillance. Effective video analytics solutions are essential for achieving a 360° view of the surroundings and ensuring operational efficiencies. This sector covers the supervision of public places such as parks, landmarks, bridges, and monuments, law enforcement activities, and smart cities. Governments are looking for advanced solutions to minimize threats to their citizens, ranging from organized crime to random acts of violence. Video analytics plays a crucial role in city surveillance, helping to control traffic, track data from remote locations, manage crowd flows, detect motion, enable facial recognition by law enforcement authorities, and identify camera tampering.

