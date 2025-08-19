Biodesix Recognized as a Thermo Fisher Scientific Center of Excellence (COE) for NGS Diagnostics

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leader in personalized diagnostics, announced that the company is designated as a Thermo Fisher Scientific Center of Excellence (COE) as part of Thermo Fisher’s collaborative initiative to advance NGS-based diagnostics. The services provided to Thermo Fisher are an example of Biodesix Development Services offerings, including customizable options that enable the world’s leading life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical, and medical research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities.

As Thermo Fisher announced in July 2025, Biodesix was an instrumental partner in the validation of the Oncomine Dx Express Test leading to the FDA approval of the Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer. Biodesix Development Services conducted validation studies utilizing its design-controlled laboratory processes, quality management systems, and contributed data generation in support of regulatory submission.

“Working with Thermo Fisher, we continue to forge a path to conquer cancer, and we are delighted to expand our molecular diagnostic and NGS testing capabilities in tissue-based profiling,” said Scott Hutton, CEO at Biodesix. "Being a member of Thermo Fisher’s COE network puts us in excellent company with other global groups committed to transforming cancer diagnosis and care. We are excited about the potential to offer the Oncomine Dx Express Test in the future.”

Upcoming presentations to learn more about the Thermo Fisher NGS precision oncology solution and how Biodesix will apply the science for its industry clients and healthcare professionals:

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

About the Thermo Fisher COE Network:

Thermo Fisher’s NGS COE Network partners with leading global institutions to develop, validate, and refine its Ion Torrent™ Oncomine™ solutions portfolio. Through these COEs, Thermo Fisher collaborates with experts to accelerate oncology research, foster strategic alliances, and advance precision medicine.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843