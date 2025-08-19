New Fluke Networks Data Center Kits Deliver Future Ready Equipment to Help Prevent Outages and Fiber Failures

Everett, Washington, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Networks today announced the launch of its Versiv Data Center Kits that are designed to keep data centers up and running by identifying copper and fiber network connectivity issues before they arise and troubleshooting them quickly. At a time when artificial intelligence and data center business is expected to more than double to $622.4 billion by 2030*, these kits will equip data center technicians, engineers and operators with the necessary future-ready equipment to maintain and manage the new technologies of hyperscale and enterprise data centers coming online in the next decade.

The new offering from Fluke Networks enable users to maintain and troubleshoot high density connections in hyperscale and enterprise data centers, helping data travel faster and more reliably. These tools also prepare data center technicians and engineers for the future of the industry, where larger facilities bring greater risks of fiber optic contamination and potential network failures. In hyperscale environments and sprawling data center campuses—where tens of thousands of fiber connections are in play—the margin for error is razor-thin, making proactive inspection and maintenance a mission-critical priority.

The Versiv Data Center Kits launch will include the:

Fiber and Copper Commissioning and Troubleshooting Kit : Verify and optimize copper and fiber networks at every stage of a data center’s lifecycle—from commissioning and go-live to moves, adds, upgrades, and troubleshooting—to ensure peak performance.

: Verify and optimize copper and fiber networks at every stage of a data center’s lifecycle—from commissioning and go-live to moves, adds, upgrades, and troubleshooting—to ensure peak performance. Fiber Inspection Kit: Stop fiber optic failures at their source by eliminating end-face contamination, the #1 cause of performance issues.

Stop fiber optic failures at their source by eliminating end-face contamination, the #1 cause of performance issues. MPO Maintenance and Troubleshooting Kit: Maximize data center density and reduce multi-fiber trunk testing time by 80% with a single button push

In conjunction with the Versiv Data Center Kits launch, Fluke is also introducing accessories that support Very Small Form Factor (VSFF) connectors. These connectors enable data centers to increase connection density while maintaining high performance. The new accessories allow CertiFiber™ Pro Optical Loss Test Set users to conduct the recommended single-jumper reference method for testing MDC connections, inspect and clean MMC, MDC, and SN connectors, and follow fiber inspection best-practices to reduce contamination-related failures.

“With over 9,000 data centers worldwide** and AI, cloud, and hyperscale technologies driving explosive growth, infrastructure teams are under unprecedented pressure,” said Mark Mullins, Product Marketing Manager at Fluke. “The new Versiv Data Center Kits are designed to help technicians and engineers meet that challenge head-on—equipping them with future-ready tools to prevent failures, speed up troubleshooting, and ensure high-density fiber connections are clean, tested, and reliable. These kits are about more than just tools—they’re about enabling uptime, performance, and long-term resilience in the data centers powering the next decade of innovation.”

The Versiv Data Center Kits exemplify Fluke Network’s commitment to supporting customers with the tools that match the pace of innovation in the data center space. Whether installing, reconfiguring, or troubleshooting networks, Fluke Networks provides comprehensive solutions that support the latest technologies.

When purchased as a kit, customers can save up to 15% compared to MSRP pricing for items purchased separately. For more information and to purchase the Versiv Data Center Kits, please visit https://forms.fluke.com/datacenterkits.

About Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service on the factory floor, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company’s flagship products include the innovative LinkWare™ Live, the world’s leading cloud-connected cable certification solution with over one hundred million results uploaded to date. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

*Prescient & Strategic Intelligence: Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts (2024 - 2030)

** Allianz Global Investors: How to sustainably quench the thirst of data centres?

