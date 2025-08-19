Traumatic brain injuries linked to faster aging in post-9/11 veterans, new study finds

New research published in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation could help identify veterans at risk for health problems

Research Highlights:

More than half of post-9/11 veterans studied had suffered at least one traumatic brain injury (TBI) and showed faster biological aging.

TBIs sustained during military deployment showed stronger links to accelerated aging compared to injuries outside military service.

Compared to men, women veterans showed significantly stronger links between deployment-related TBIs and accelerated aging.



FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post 9/11 veterans who sustained one or more traumatic brain injuries show faster biological aging compared to veterans without a TBI, according to new research published today in the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation. In more than 1,000 veterans studied, deployment-related traumatic brain injuries had stronger links to accelerated aging than injuries outside military service, particularly among women. More recent injuries also showed stronger associations with aging than injuries prior to military service.

“This is one of the first studies to examine whether traumatic brain injury is associated with biological aging broadly, and the results suggest experiencing a TBI, including a mild concussion, may help identify veterans at risk of faster aging,” says lead author Kyle Bourassa, Ph.D., staff psychologist in Research Service at the Durham Veterans Affairs Health Care System and senior research fellow in the Department of Psychology at Georgetown University.

Nearly 5 million Americans have served in the armed forces since September 11, 2001, participating in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. This post-9/11 population faces increased risks for traumatic brain injuries, psychiatric disorders and suicide, compared to earlier generations of veterans. Research has shown that brain injury can evolve into a lifelong health condition that impairs the brain and other organ systems and may persist or progress over a person’s lifetime. Previous research has linked TBI to poor brain health in the form of cognitive decline and dementia risks, but scientists still aim to understand why these problems develop. The new study examined whether accelerated biological aging could help explain these health consequences.

Biological aging measures the rate at which a person’s body declines over time, but some people age biologically faster than others. Researchers used blood samples to assess aging markers that predict future health problems, including chronic disease and early death. The findings suggest TBIs, particularly those sustained during deployment, may put veterans at a higher risk for age-related health complications as they grow older.

Researchers conducted a cross-sectional study analyzing blood samples from 1,152 post-9/11 veterans with an average age of 37 years enrolled in a long-term study with the Veterans Affairs VISN 6 Mid-Atlantic Mental Illness research, Education and Clinical Center. In this multi-site study, participants underwent clinical interviews about their history of traumatic brain injuries, including when and how the injuries occurred. Scientists used blood samples to measure epigenetic changes – chemical modifications to DNA that respond to environmental factors – to assess biological aging rates. Unlike permanent genetic traits, these epigenetic changes can be influenced by factors like injuries or stress, making them potentially reversible. The aging measure, called DunedinPACE, predicts future health outcomes.

Key Findings

TBI prevalence : More than half (51.2%) of the 1,152 veterans studied experienced at least one traumatic brain injury, with 299 reporting multiple injuries.

: More than half (51.2%) of the 1,152 veterans studied experienced at least one traumatic brain injury, with 299 reporting multiple injuries. Deployment-related injuries : Among the 590 veterans with TBI, more than one in four (27.3%) sustained an injury during military deployment.

: Among the 590 veterans with TBI, more than one in four (27.3%) sustained an injury during military deployment. Co-occurring conditions: Nearly one-third of all participants (31.6%) had received a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, and veterans with multiple TBIs were more likely to have developed PTSD.

Nearly one-third of all participants (31.6%) had received a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, and veterans with multiple TBIs were more likely to have developed PTSD. Deployment vs. non-deployment associations: Deployment-related TBIs were associated with accelerated aging, whereas traumatic brain injuries experienced outside of military service were not.

Deployment-related TBIs were associated with accelerated aging, whereas traumatic brain injuries experienced outside of military service were not. Gender differences: Women veterans showed significantly stronger links between deployment-related TBIs and accelerated aging compared to men.



Bourassa believes the findings could help identify approaches to improve health for people with a traumatic brain injury saying, “We know more work is needed, but our findings highlight the importance of integrating TBI screenings and tailored interventions into veteran health care frameworks, which could help address the long-term health consequences associated with military service-related brain injuries.”

“This study provides further evidence that TBI can be a risk factor for abnormal aging, but what is important is what we can do about it,” observed John Corrigan, Ph.D., National Research Director for the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) and editor-in-chief of the Journal for Head Trauma Rehabilitation.

“Having a TBI should be a reason to take better care of your brain through diet, exercise, sleep, stress management and other brain healthy behaviors. BIAA promotes identification of TBI with programs like Concussion Awareness Now, so people can learn the signs and symptoms of a concussion and ways to make healthy choices moving forward.”

Scientists noted several important limitations to the research. Because it was a cross-sectional study, the findings cannot prove that TBI caused faster aging, only that the two are linked. Additionally, researchers assessed a participant’s TBI history through self-reported clinical interviews, which can be subject to recall bias. Bourassa noted their study team is conducting a new study using a more detailed method of assessing TBI to attempt to address this limitation.

The study also focused on post-9/11 veterans, which may limit how the findings apply to other veteran populations or civilians with traumatic brain injuries. Future studies should examine whether the findings can be replicated in other groups and explore what biological processes lead to accelerated aging following a TBI. Scientists also need to better understand why deployment-related injuries might show stronger associations with aging for women veterans.

Co-authors are Sarah L. Martindale, Ph.D.; Melanie E. Garret, M.S.; VA Mid-Atlantic MIRECC Workgroup; Allison E. Ashley-Koch; Jean C. Beckham, Nathan A. Kimbrel, Jared A. Rowland; Ph.D.

Financial disclosures or conflicts of interest can be found in the full article.

ABOUT THE BRAIN INJURY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA

The Brain Injury Association of America is the country’s oldest and largest nationwide brain injury advocacy organization. BIAA’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people affected by brain injury across their lifespan through advancing prevention, awareness, research, treatment, education, and advocacy. BIAA is dedicated to increasing access to quality health care and raising awareness and understanding of brain injury.

Find more information online at our website or follow us on social media.

https://www.biausa.org

https://www.facebook.com/BrainInjuryAssociationofAmerica/

https://www.instagram.com/bia_usa/

https://x.com/biaamerica

https://concussionawarenessnow.org

https://www.facebook.com/ConcussionAwarenessNow

https://www.instagram.com/concussionawarenessnow/