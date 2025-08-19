Jocelyn Formsma announced as new President and CEO of Indspire

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 7 years at the helm of the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC), we announce that CEO, Jocelyn Formsma, will be stepping down from her position effective November 7, 2025. Jocelyn has accepted a new role as President and CEO of Indspire (https://indspire.ca/).

Her vision and dedication have been instrumental in the growth and evolution of the NAFC, and the positive mark she leaves on the Friendship Centre Movement will be forever celebrated. She departs on strong and positive terms, leaving a strong legacy and the organization in great hands.

“My time at NAFC has been a true privilege and honour. While I leave this role, I am always going to be a champion of the Friendship Centre Movement. I maintain that this is a world-class network doing innovative and lifesaving work that is truly making a difference in the lives of millions of people. I will forever be proud to be affiliated with Friendship Centres,” said Jocelyn.

We are grateful for the time and intention she has provided to the Friendship Centre Movement and the NAFC Board of Directors expects a smooth and strategic transition. NAFC is in a strong position to move forward, and we do so with both confidence and gratitude. As she prepares to pass the bundle, we receive it with honour and responsibility, ready to carry it forward for many generations to come.

In the coming weeks, the NAFC Board of Directors will be securing the services of an Executive Search firm to assist with a CEO recruitment process. While this news is received with heavy hearts, we also share it with full support and understanding, and best wishes to Jocelyn in this new leadership chapter.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.