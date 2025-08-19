Florida's Chronic Disease Crisis Gets New Ally: NewBeingNutrition.com Launches to Connect Patients with Integrated Doctor-Dietitian Care Teams

Miami, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 6 in 10 American adults battle at least one chronic disease, a new health platform, NewBeingNutrition.com, launched today in Florida to tackle a critical failure in modern medicine: the gap between medical treatment and expert nutritional guidance. The platform is the first in the state designed to help patients easily find and build an integrated care team of both a Medical Doctor and a Registered Dietitian, a combination essential for managing the lifestyle-driven illnesses that are overwhelming the healthcare system.





The platform's Florida launch is a strategic response to the state's acute public health challenges. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Florida, and according to the American Diabetes Association, the state is home to approximately 2.2 million adults with diagnosed diabetes. This figure is part of a larger national epidemic where 136 million Americans have either diabetes or prediabetes, highlighting the urgent need for integrated nutritional care.

This health crisis is inextricably linked to diet. A landmark global study attributed 1 in 5 deaths to poor nutrition, making it a more significant health risk factor than smoking. In Florida, this connection is starkly illustrated by the state's obesity rate, where more than one-third (33.8%) of the adult population is obese—a primary driver for conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

NewBeingNutrition.com was created to address the systemic "nutrition care gap" that leaves patients struggling. With 71% of U.S. medical schools failing to provide the recommended minimum of nutrition education and the average primary care visit lasting just 18 minutes, patients are often told to "eat better" but are left without a clear plan or expert support. The company details this systemic failure in its foundational article, "Florida's Health Crisis", published on its website. This gap results in critically low referral rates to Registered Dietitians, the very experts trained to use food as a tool to manage disease.

"We saw millions of patients being diagnosed with a condition and then essentially left alone to manage the most critical factor: their diet. The system is fragmented, and the patient pays the price," said a spokesperson for NewBeingNutrition.com. "We are giving the power back to the patient. For the first time, a person in Florida managing Crohn's disease or trying to prevent a second heart attack can go to one place to proactively build their expert care team. This is about moving from passively treating a disease to actively managing your health."

The platform is structured around specific health conditions—such as Digestive Health, Diabetes, Cardiology, and Food Allergies—rather than a generic search bar. This intuitive design guides users directly to the specialists they need. A unique feature allows users to identify doctors and dietitians who work at the same practice, making it easier than ever to build a truly integrated team.

Floridians can now visit newbeingnutrition.com to find vetted local specialists and take control of their chronic care management. The initial rollout features a rapidly growing database of doctors and dietitians across the state of Florida, with a national expansion planned.





NewBeingNutrition.com is a specialized medical provider directory dedicated to connecting patients with integrated care teams for managing chronic conditions and critical life stages. By uniquely featuring both Medical Doctors (MDs) and Registered Dietitians (RDs) side-by-side, the platform acts as an "integrated care team finder," empowering patients to proactively manage their health through expert medical and nutritional guidance.

