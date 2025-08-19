Eltrombopag Drugs Market Size Projected to Drive USD 5.28 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eltrombopag drugs market size was valued at USD 2.46 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.94%, according to a study by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the eltrombopag drugs market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By type, the tablets segment held a significant share of the eltrombopag drugs market in 2023.

By application, the hospitals and clinics segment held the major share of the eltrombopag drugs market in 2023.

Market Overview & Potential

Thrombocytopenia, or reduced platelets in the blood, is a blood condition known as chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), which is treated with eltrombopag. This medication is used after a splenectomy or surgery to remove the spleen when other medications, such as immunoglobulin or steroids, have not been effective enough. Eltrombopag is also used in conjunction with interferon therapy to treat thrombocytopenia in individuals with chronic hepatitis C.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Eltrombopag Drugs Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and severe aplastic anemia (SAA), which demand advanced therapy and treatment, fueling the growth of the market. Recommendations from organizations like the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and the European Hematology Association (EHA) further increase the use and demand for the market.

Other key drivers are the increased healthcare expenditure and improved diagnostics, cost effectiveness, advancemnets in treatment guidelines, which fuel the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Eltrombopag Drugs Market?

Rising Prevalence of Thrombocytopenia:

The rising prevalence and conditions like chronic IPT and cases where eltromopag is the key treatment increase the demand and promote the growth of the market.



Eltrombopag's Efficacy:

The efficiency and results, like increasing platelet production, increase the demand and adoption of the treatment for patients with low platelet counts.



Innovation and Research:

The ongoing research and development in optimizing eltrombopag's use and the development of new and innovative formulation further boosts the growth of the market.



Precision Medicine and Personalized Healthcare:

Growing demand and adoption of targeted therapy with a personalized approach to increase the efficiency of the treatment will help in the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Eltrombopag Drugs Market?

The key growth challenge that hinders the growth of the market is the high cost of research and development, which is a financial burden limiting the use and also affecting the adoption. The limited accessibility and need for specialized diagnosis and monitoring also lead to high cost, which creates barriers to access and limits and impacts the growth of the market. Eltrombopag can cause serious liver problems. Healthcare providers need to carefully monitor patients for side effects like nausea, vomiting, dark urine, and jaundice. These factors limit the growth and also hinder the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Eltrombopag Drugs Market in 2024?

The North American eltrombopag market is substantial, with the region leading globally. This leadership is driven by the rising diagnosis of conditions such as chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) and severe aplastic anemia, for which eltrombopag is a recognized treatment. Novartis reported notable sales of Promacta/Revolade (eltrombopag), indicating steady demand. The presence of generic options also boosts market activity.

Factors such as ongoing research, collaboration among industry leaders, government support, and investments in healthcare improvements contribute to North America's prominence. All stakeholders are actively working to enhance care standards and expand treatment options. The U.S. and Canada are the primary drivers of this growth. Despite breakthroughs, the number of disorders requiring eltrombopag therapy continues to rise.

What factors contributed to Asia Pacific's significant growth in the eltrombopag market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific eltrombopag market is expanding due to increased healthcare spending, greater awareness of hematological disorders, and better diagnostic methods. The rapid growth is also fueled by foreign investment and cooperation among industry players. The region’s large population provides a substantial workforce advantage. To achieve a leading global position and improve therapies, many market participants in Asia Pacific are investing in research and development. The market remains competitive, with key companies expanding their product ranges through new launches, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 75 Eltrombopag shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 17 Indian exporters to 40 buyers, showing a growth rate of 29% over the previous 12 months.

Globally, India, China, and Croatia are the top three exporters of Eltrombopag. India is the global leader in Eltrombopag exports with 297 shipments, followed closely by China with 64 shipments, and Croatia in third place with 34 shipments.

Segmental Insights

By Type

Which Type Segment Dominated the Eltrombopag Drugs Market In 2024?

The tablets segment held a significant share of the eltrombopag drugs market. Oral medication is the most common method because it is easy, inexpensive, painless, and has high patient compliance, offering various dose forms. To be suitable for oral administration, a drug must be highly soluble in water, which enhances its bioavailability. Eltrombopag is used to treat thrombocytopenia, characterized by low platelet counts, in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). It is prescribed after a splenectomy (spleen removal surgery) and when other treatments like steroids or immunoglobulin are ineffective.

By Application

How Did Hospitals And Clinics Segment Dominated the Eltrombopag Drugs Market In 2024?

The hospitals and clinics segment held the major share of the eltrombopag drugs market in 2023. Hospital stays are essential for treating and monitoring patients with acute myeloid leukemia, chronic liver disease, chronic immune thrombocytopenia, and other conditions. Consequently, hospitals are the main settings for TPO-RA treatment. Patients prefer hospitals because they provide comprehensive resources for interdisciplinary care. This medication is also used to treat low platelet counts caused by primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or hepatitis C (HCV) infection. ITP is an autoimmune disorder where the immune system destroys platelets.

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Jiaheng (Zhuhai Hengqin) Pharmaceutical Technology Company Limited received approval from China's National Medical Products Administration to market Eltrombopag Olamine tablets.

In January 2024, the National Medical Products Administration of China authorized the Group's "Eltrombopag Olamine Tablets" (trade name: Taipusheng) for sale to adults and children aged six and above, according to a statement released by the board of directors of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited.

Eltrombopag Drugs Market Key Players

Ningbo Menovo Tiankang Pharmaceutical

Longfu Pharmaceutical

Guangdong

Shandong Jewim Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Grand Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Actavis Laboratories

Hetero

Annora Pharma

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Tablets

Oral Suspension

By Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmacy

Other



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





