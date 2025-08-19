Memorial Hermann to Offer Home Infusion Therapy for Patients with Chronic Conditions

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memorial Hermann Health System – a nonprofit health system committed to creating healthier Houston communities – has established a services agreement with KabaFusion to provide home infusion therapy for patients with chronic conditions and for those who need intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment. Home infusion therapy allows a patient to receive intravenous medication in the convenience of their home instead of having to travel to the hospital.

Memorial Hermann currently provides short-term home infusion therapy services. KabaFusion will help Memorial Hermann Home Infusion Pharmacy expand their services and continuity of care to patients with chronic conditions in need of treatments over a longer period of time.

“We are always looking for new ways to advance the patient experience and improve health care for our patients,” said Binita Patel, PharmD, MS, CPEL, vice president of pharmacy services for Memorial Hermann. “This is the first time we have worked with a home infusion platform, and we believe working with KabaFusion will allow patients to receive personalized, compassionate care without having to leave the comfort of their homes.”

KabaFusion, founded in 2010, offers specialty infusion pharmacy services as well as home nursing support for a wide range of infusion therapies prescribed by physicians specializing in neurology, immunology, oncology, pain management, infectious disease, cardiology, dermatology and nutrition.

“We are excited to partner with Memorial Hermann in providing high quality, in-home care to the patients that need it most,” said Dr. Sohail Masood, Founder and CEO of KabaFusion. “Every step KabaFusion takes in providing patient-focused care to new markets and greater segments of the population is a step towards an increased number of positive clinical and patient outcomes.”

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that's built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 6,600 affiliated physicians and more than 34,000 employees practice the highest standards of safe, evidence-based, quality care to provide a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 250 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. For 118 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing nearly $500 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.

*Memorial Hermann Health System owns and operates 14 hospitals and has joint ventures with three other hospital facilities, including Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital First Colony, Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood and Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The company serves patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during and after treatment. For more information, visit Kabafusion.com. KabaFusion is a portfolio company of Novo Holdings.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a leading international healthcare and life sciences investor wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Singapore, Novo Holdings manages the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation with a focus on creating sustainable, long-term value. In addition to being the controlling shareholder in Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis, Novo Holdings invests broadly in healthcare and life sciences companies at all stages of development. As a firm, Novo Holdings ultimately seeks to deliver returns that the Novo Nordisk Foundation can distribute for scientific, social, and humanitarian purposes. For more information, please visit www.novoholdings.dk.