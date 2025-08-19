Lineal Acquires ProFile Discovery, Expanding Forensics, Cyber, and Trial Support Services

Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal, a global leader in legal technology and services, today announced the acquisition of ProFile Discovery, a respected provider of eDiscovery, computer forensics, and trial support services headquartered in Columbus, with additional operations in Cleveland, Ohio.

The acquisition marks Lineal’s first and represents a significant step in the company’s continued growth strategy. By combining ProFile’s expertise with Lineal’s global platform, clients will benefit from expanded service offerings, enhanced regional presence, and greater depth of technical experience.

“We are excited to join forces with Lineal,” said Andrew Keck, CEO of ProFile Discovery. “From the early days of eDiscovery, I’ve known Major and admired the companies he’s built. Over the past year, as we’ve discussed the future together, it’s been clear that ProFile and Lineal share the same values of innovation and client service. For our clients, this means the same trusted team they know, now backed by Lineal’s global reach and expanded services, including RelativityOne, Amplify™ Review, and advanced data solutions.”

“With the addition of ProFile, Lineal gains not only a strong presence in Ohio, but also new in-house trial support capabilities, bolstered Reveal expertise, and expanded services across digital forensics and cyber incident response,” said Major Baisden, CEO of Lineal. “Andrew and his team have built a business that has nearly doubled in size over the past year by focusing on quality and client service. Bringing that talent into Lineal makes both organizations stronger and ensures our clients benefit from the most comprehensive, innovative solutions available.”

The acquisition further positions Lineal as a leading provider of end-to-end legal technology services, combining a global infrastructure with deep expertise across discovery, investigations, data migrations, and managed services.

About Lineal

Founded in 2009, Lineal is a global leader in eDiscovery, managed services, investigations, and legal technology innovation. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services—including transformative data migrations, managed review, forensic expertise, and its groundbreaking Amplify™ platform—empowering legal teams to tackle their most complex data challenges with speed and confidence. With offices and operations across the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Lineal delivers seamless support to clients worldwide. Learn more at www.lineal.com.

About ProFile Discovery

Founded in 2005, ProFile Discovery is a trusted partner throughout the digital evidence lifecycle. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio—with additional operations in Cleveland—the company specializes in electronic discovery, forensic analysis and investigations, cybersecurity evaluation, incident response, and managed legal support. ProFile’s certified experts handle complex processes ranging from data collection and database management to record production and expert forensic testimony, delivering secure, efficient, and client-focused solutions to law firms, corporations, and government agencies.