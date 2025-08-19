San Joaquin Valley College Expands to Arizona with New Phoenix Trades Education Center

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus – the SJVC Phoenix Trades Education Center (TEC). Located in Phoenix, Arizona, this campus marks the college’s first expansion outside of California and is part of a broader programmatic alignment between SJVC and its sister school, Carrington College.

Previously operating as the Carrington College Phoenix TEC, the campus has officially transitioned to SJVC following the realignment of programs between the two colleges. This programmatic alignment allows SJVC to focus exclusively on trades and business career education while Carrington College centers its efforts on allied health and medical programs.

“We’re excited to bring SJVC’s trades education to Arizona for the first time with the introduction of our Phoenix campus,” said President of SJVC, Robyn Whiles. “This alignment and expansion into Arizona allow us to focus our resources on delivering quality, hands-on training in trades programs that help prepare students for meaningful careers.”

SJVC Phoenix TEC will offer two programs: Electrical Technology and Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC-R). Both programs are designed to deliver hands-on training, real-world skills, and classroom instruction to prepare students for entry into the workforce.

SJVC’s Electrical Technology program teaches students how to safely and professionally install, maintain, and repair electrical systems found in homes, businesses, and industrial settings. Students gain practical experience with wiring, lighting systems, circuit breakers, and diagnostic tools to prepare for diverse opportunities in the electrical field.

Meanwhile, the HVAC-R program trains students to install, service, and maintain temperature control systems in residential and commercial environments. The curriculum covers everything from heating and cooling principles to electrical theory and troubleshooting. In as few as ten months, students can earn a Certificate of Completion and may qualify to take certification exams such as the EPA 608.

Founded more than 45 years ago, SJVC continues to serve students through hands-on training, personalized instruction, and flexible learning options across California and now Arizona. SJVC reaffirms its mission of helping students gain the skills and confidence to build strong, sustainable careers.

To learn more about the SJVC Phoenix Trades Education Center, visit www.SJVC.edu.

About San Joaquin Valley College

San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) is an accredited private college that provides career-focused curriculum and instruction to its students. Founded in 1977, SJVC has multiple campuses throughout California – plus an online division – and offers accelerated Certificate, Associate and Bachelor of Science degree programs. A second-generation, family-run college, SJVC has awarded more than 83,000 certificates and degrees preparing professionally trained graduates for jobs in business, medical, and technical career fields.

San Joaquin Valley College is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001. The WSCUC is an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. Additional information about accreditation can be found at www.WSCUC.org.

