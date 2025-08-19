Frutta Bowls Brings Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice with Limited-Time Fall Menu Items

St. Petersburg, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frutta Bowls, known for its specialty acai bowls and smoothies made with better-for-you ingredients, is welcoming the fall season with a delicious new lineup of limited-time pumpkin spice menu items. The seasonal staple is getting a fresh twist with Frutta Bowls’ latest offerings, bringing fans a flavorful way to enjoy a beloved fall classic.

“Pumpkin spice has been on our wish list for a while,” says Alisa Kahn, Senior Director of Marketing at Frutta Bowls. “It’s one of those seasonal flavors people look forward to every year, and now our guests can enjoy it in a way that’s both delicious and better-for-you.”

From smoothies and cold brews to acai bowls and protein bites, each of the new pumpkin menu items is crafted with pumpkin butter, a more natural, healthier ingredient option that’s still sure to satisfy every craving. This seasonal launch also marks the debut of oat milk to the Frutta Bowls menu, which can be added to any of its signature smoothies or cold brews.

Pumpkin Spice Menu Highlights

Oatmilk Pumpkin Power Smoothie - signature smoothie made with oat milk, pumpkin spice, banana, vanilla protein powder, pumpkin butter, and chia seeds

signature smoothie made with oat milk, pumpkin spice, banana, vanilla protein powder, pumpkin butter, and chia seeds Pumpkin Spice Acai Bowl - signature acai bowl topped with cinnamon granola, banana, pumpkin butter, pumpkin spice, and chia seeds

- signature acai bowl topped with cinnamon granola, banana, pumpkin butter, pumpkin spice, and chia seeds Pumpkin Spice Protein Bites - fan-favorite protein bites made with cinnamon granola, peanut butter, pumpkin butter, honey, pumpkin spice, and vanilla whey protein

- fan-favorite protein bites made with cinnamon granola, peanut butter, pumpkin butter, honey, pumpkin spice, and vanilla whey protein Oatmilk Pumpkin Cold Brew - signature cold brew made with oat milk, pumpkin spice, and pumpkin butter

“Our new pumpkin spice items blend classic fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg,” says Chef Cole Thompson, Vice President of Culinary at Frutta Bowls. “We wanted to bring out those nostalgic flavors that make you think of crisp fall days and cozy moments.”

The new pumpkin spice menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.fruttabowls.com. But don’t wait—like the fall season itself, they’ll be gone before you know it.

About Frutta Bowls

Founded in 2016 in Freehold, New Jersey, Frutta Bowls was born from a passion for fresh, plant-forward meals. With more than 35 locations across 14 states, Frutta Bowls offers a flavorful menu of acai bowls, smoothies, protein bites, and more. Frutta Bowls is part of the WOWorks family of brands. To learn more, visit fruttabowls.com. Follow Frutta Bowls on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks was formed with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving flavorful and nutritious meals along with its Vow to “WOW!” guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks is the parent company of a growing portfolio of better-for-you restaurant brands: Saladworks, the nation’s leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of acai bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites, and more; Barberitos, a quick serve concept serving Mexican-inspired dishes; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; Z! Eats, formerly known as Zoup!, a fast-casual concept serving better-for-you soups, salads, sandwiches and more, and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

