Regarding approval of the circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of PST Group AB from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius

On 19 August 2025 PST Group AB (hereinafter, the “Company”) received a notification from its shareholder AB “HISK” about the decision of the Bank of Lithuania to approve the circular of a tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius (circular is attached hereby).

The tender offer price is EUR 0.76 (seventy-six cents) per 1 (one) ordinary registered share of the Company EUR 0.29 (twenty-nine cents) par value each (ISIN code LT0000101446). Commencement of the implementation of the tender offer is on 25 August 2025, termination – on 1 October 2025.

Comprehensive conditions of the tender offer are presented in the circular (please see the annex).

General Manager

Tomas Stukas

+370 618 21360

Attachment:

Circular of the tender offer, aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment