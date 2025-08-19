Ember Launches to Help Entrepreneurs Make Smarter Business Decisions

Paris, France , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ember, a new AI-powered platform built to assist entrepreneurs in making critical business decisions, is now accepting early access users ahead of its Beta version rollout this September. Founded by Joffroy Louchart—co-founder of Finalcad, a Next40 scale-up that raised €70 million—Ember offers founders an intelligent co-pilot that delivers clear, structured recommendations across strategy, finance, and operations. The platform is designed to support decision-making typically reserved for well-funded startups with access to elite advisors, making experienced guidance available to all founders regardless of stage or network.





Every day, founders navigate decisions that shape the future of their businesses. Yet despite their ambition and grit, 90% of startups fail. Ember, a new AI-powered co-pilot for entrepreneurs, aims to change this narrative by bringing experienced strategic thinking to every founder’s desk.

“Entrepreneurs deserve to succeed without burning out or second-guessing themselves,” says Louchart. “I built Ember so no founder has to make tough decisions alone again.”

Ember is an AI-powered strategic partner built specifically for entrepreneurs. Its system combines strategic intelligence with human-like understanding, offering recommendations grounded in real business principles and refined by Louchart’s two decades of experience. The platform analyzes decisions across strategy, finance, psychology, and team dynamics, learning each user’s context to deliver insights that are both relevant and actionable.

When founders input their business plan or current challenge, Ember structures their thinking, surfaces risks and opportunities, and prioritizes next steps with confidence scores. This clarity enables faster, stronger decision-making that reflects what seasoned founders and top advisors would recommend – delivered at the speed of software.

This September, Ember will launch its pre-release Beta version. Early adopters will gain free access to build high-level business plans while earning exclusive NFT badges as recognition for their early commitment. Those who join the “Wall of Visionaries” will be permanently showcased as founding members within the Ember community.

The launch marks a shift in how entrepreneurship is supported. Until now, only well-funded founders with elite networks could access strategic partners and senior advisors. Ember levels the playing field by offering:

Clear, structured decision-making

Avoidance of costly strategic and hiring mistakes

Confidence in daily choices, backed by experience

Louchart believes that while AI has transformed many industries, it has yet to deliver meaningful change for founders. Ember fills that gap by combining technology with entrepreneurial wisdom.

“Ember is the strategic partner founders always wanted,” he says. “It challenges assumptions, highlights blind spots, and brings structure to chaos. When founders use Ember, they think better because they’re no longer thinking alone.”

Proudly bootstrapped from day one, Ember is committed to building its product and community sustainably. While the company is currently based in Paris, plans are underway to expand operations to the US with an upcoming headquarters to reach more entrepreneurs worldwide.

The September pre-launch will also introduce a paid referral system, creating strong incentives for founders to share Ember within their networks. This strategy is designed to build early momentum and position Ember as the go-to decision-making co-pilot for founders, no matter their funding stage or market.

Entrepreneurs can join Ember’s waitlist at www.ember.do to access pre-launch offers and secure their place among the first visionaries defining the future of decision intelligence in entrepreneurship.