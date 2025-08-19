ACV Expands Its No Reserve Sale to Four Days a Week—Driving 10+ Bidders per Car and More Activity on Every Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, has scaled up its popular No Reserve Sale to four days each week, giving dealers on both sides of the auction more opportunities than ever to sell and source inventory in true $0 reserve auctions.

The expanded schedule now features sales every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:00 PM ET. The change introduced a new Wednesday sale and moved the Saturday start time up from 2:00 PM ET to 12:00 PM ET, aligning all events to a consistent midday slot for maximum dealer engagement.

Turn Inventory Into Cash—With No Risk and All the Upside

The No Reserve Sale is the fastest, most profitable way for dealers to move inventory on ACV’s platform. Sellers select vehicles directly from the My ACV dashboard, receive a guaranteed payout and then launch them into a $0 reserve sale on any four days when the sale is offered. If the vehicle sells for more than ACV’s guaranteed offer, the dealer keeps the upside. If it sells for less, ACV covers the difference.

Performance stats sellers love include:

85% of vehicles sell above the guaranteed offer

10+ unique bidders on average per auction

35+ bids on average per auction

100+ views on average per auction

With complete flexibility to sell one vehicle or bundle multiple units, in-app management, and true-up payments every 10 days, No Reserve Sale turns wholesale into fast, predictable cash flow with 85% upside potential.

“With the [ACV No Reserve] Sale, [cars] get triple and sometimes quadruple the amount of views,” said Iggy Cherkashyn, owner of Next Level Wholesale. “One hundred [or more] different bidders will look over your car, and at the end of the auction—the “Golden Minute”—is usually when the top dog gets decided by two or three dealers. Everything that sells over that guaranteed [price] you get to keep. No percent of that gets taken out. You come out with a big smile on your face at the end of the sales because things tend to do a lot better.”

Nationwide Access to Diverse, Market-Ready Inventory

ACV is the only wholesale auction platform launching hundreds of vehicles nationwide at $0 reserve—and now, with the expanded schedule, buyers have four opportunities each week to score deals. Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:00pm ET, dealers get exclusive access to 1,500+ vehicles weekly across a wide variety of makes, models and price points.

Buyer benefits include:

Every vehicle launches at $0 reserve

Every car sells—when you place the final bid, you win

Preview inventory early in the No Reserve Preview Lane to make notes and set proxy bids



“At ACV, we strive to make life easier—and more profitable—for dealers on both sides of the auction,” said Vikas Mehta, COO at ACV. “This expansion isn’t just about adding more sales to the calendar—it’s about giving dealers more control, more options and more opportunities to win. Whether you’re a seller looking to drive wholesale profits and move inventory quickly with no risk, or a buyer hunting for the right vehicles at the right price, our No Reserve auction days deliver real results. We’ve seen dealers turn slow-moving inventory into instant cash flow, and buyers secure the inventory they need to keep their lots full. That’s what drives us—helping our dealer community succeed in a competitive market.”

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.