Where Do Philanthropists Get Expert Advice? Inside the $17 Trillion Philanthropy Advising Market

Washington, DC, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As foreign aid cuts leave key humanitarian and development efforts underfunded, wealthy donors are being called upon to meet the critical needs of communities around the world. A new paper by Geneva Global and the Gates Foundation reveals the influential network of advisors helping these donors make giving decisions.

Charting the Constellation of Advisors: Where Do Philanthropists Get Expert Advice? offers a typology of the individuals and firms guiding high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth philanthropy (U/HNW). In the U.S. alone, these donors hold a collective net worth of $17.15 trillion and account for 44% of global UHNW giving.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy recently compared philanthropy advising to the “Wild West.” As the field evolves, there hasn’t been a simple way to describe the many professionals who support ultra-high-net-worth giving—until now.

“This research brings clarity to a confusing space,” said Nathaniel Heller, Executive Vice President at Geneva Global and Global Impact Ventures. "Until now, no one had fully mapped this ecosystem. We hope this paper shines a light on the actors and advisors helping donors navigate their philanthropic journey.”

Geneva Global collaborated with the Gates Foundation’s Philanthropic Partnerships team on the research to develop the paper’s unique typology. The typology is grounded in original research, deploying quantitative and qualitative methods and interviewing influential advisors across the philanthropic landscape. The result is a framework that captures the diversity of advisors—who they are, what they do, and how they influence giving.

Today’s donors have access to more tools than ever, including donor-advised funds (DAFs), charitable LLCs, and impact investing platforms. By mapping the advisors who help donors set strategy and select tools, this research offers a new lens for understanding how philanthropic decisions are made.

Donors often feel overwhelmed by choices in this increasingly complex environment. This paper shows how philanthropy advisors play a critical role in helping donors clarify their mission and vision, identify the most aligned giving mechanisms, and chart a meaningful philanthropic legacy.

The full report is available at https://philanthropy-advisor.com/.