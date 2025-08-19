Spherix Global Insights Announces Upcoming New Special Topix™ Unpacking Payer Management Strategies Across Over 25 Therapeutic Areas

EXTON, PA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights announces the upcoming release of its latest Special Topix™ service, Payer Management Strategies, providing pharmaceutical stakeholders with critical, forward-looking intelligence into payer priorities, strategies, and evolving access dynamics across a broad range of therapeutic categories. The report will be delivered to subscribed clients at the end of the month.

Amid rising pressure to optimize market access and anticipate the impact of policy-driven disruptions, this new service delivers critical intelligence through a unique combination of qualitative and quantitative research conducted among pharmacy and medical executives representing the leading national, Blues plans, and regional health plans and PBMs. Clients will gain insight into formulary structures, contracting pressures, biosimilar strategies, and broader policy developments, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

Leveraging insights spanning chronic, rare, and specialty conditions—from atopic dermatitis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis to Alzheimer’s disease, oncology, and rare kidney disorders—this service provides market access and brand strategy teams with the actionable information they need to navigate today’s dynamic payer landscape. The research explores health plan–PBM relationships, formulary design trends, cost-sharing approaches, medical vs. pharmacy benefit coverage decisions, and evolving perspectives on value- and outcomes-based agreements.

Special Topix ™: Payer Management Strategies will deliver real-time strategic value beyond the report itself. Clients will benefit from interactive sessions with Spherix’s therapeutic experts who offer tailored advisory support to help teams interpret the data within the context of their own brand and market dynamics. These engagements support scenario planning, highlight risks and opportunities, and provide guidance as companies prepare for access shifts anticipated through 2026.

Built on Spherix’s proven methodology and deep therapeutic focus, Special Topix™: Payer Management Strategies reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing independent, credible insights to support strategic planning across the product lifecycle. As part of the broader Special Topix™ series, the service is designed to address emerging issues and timely topics shaping today’s specialty market environment.

About Special Topix™

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and analysis addressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.