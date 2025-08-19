HEI Civil Ranks Fourth in NAFA Fleet Management Association’s 100 Best Commercial Fleets Competition

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading provider of site preparation and underground utility services, announced its recognition as the Fourth Best Commercial Fleet in the Americas, as determined by the prestigious 2025 100 Best Fleets competition hosted annually by NAFA Fleet Management Association. This recognition demonstrates HEI Civil's commitment to building exceptional teams and providing them with the best resources. The company’s excellence in fleet management ensures project teams have reliable and well-maintained equipment, directly contributing to their success on every job site.

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the world’s largest membership association for individuals who manage the vehicular fleet and mobility responsibilities for their employers.

HEI Civil's fleet management program, recognized nationally, is driven by a focus on proactive equipment maintenance and operational efficiency, alongside talent development and sustainable practices. These initiatives are managed through standard operating procedures, detailed repair tracking software, and weekly goal reviews, resulting in a reduction of in-shop and field repair time, maximizing equipment utilization.

“This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of HEI Civil’s fleet management team, which consistently strives for operational excellence in a highly competitive field,” said Chad Bakken, CFO of HEI Civil. “Being honored with this prestigious award reflects an ongoing commitment to raising the bar in all aspects of our operations, including the critical area of fleet management.”

HEI Civil’s commitment to continuous sustainable improvement is fostered through robust professional development and a commitment to operational excellence and resource management, with over 269 learning management software training hours in the last three years and 700-plus in-person training hours in 2024. Efficiency and sustainability are exemplified by real-time fuel tracking and a fleet that is now 76% comprised of Tier 4 Final equipment, demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility and cost-effectiveness.

To learn more about the 100 Best Fleets in the Americas, please visit: https://www.nafa.org/awards/the-100-best-fleets/

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

