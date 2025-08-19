MCI USA Adds Voice to ‘Jade’ AI Agent to Improve Event Registration and Housing Experience

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI USA today announced voice capabilities for its Jade AI agent, integrated into OneSystem Plus, MCI USA’s leading registration and housing management platform. For event organizers, exhibitors and attendees, voice-enabled Jade makes it even easier to quickly provide answers to registrant questions, 24/7, and in 57 different languages. With the new voice functionality, users can speak naturally on desktop or mobile and receive instant answers, with complex issues escalated to live agents when needed.

Jade helps with registration, housing, lead retrieval and other event questions, even when live agents are offline. Registrants can ask:

What is my balance due?

Tell me more about the session agenda for the event.

Update my reservation dates.

Resend my email confirmation.

How can I download my sales leads?



“Jade is the most advanced AI agent serving the registration and housing marketplace,” said Jeff Moore, vice president, technology and innovation, MCI USA. “Jade Voice is one more way we are removing friction from the housing, registration and lead collection process. The voice capability, combined with the existing chat and email functionality, makes Jade the best, most complete solution in the market for event contact center services. The technology is faster than a human, provides more complete answers and works 24/7. It's revolutionizing the way registrants are served throughout the show cycle.”

Launched in 2024, MCI USA’s Jade AI agent is built to serve critical areas in the event life cycle. Along with contact center services, Jade provides predictive analytics, session and exhibitor recommendations, AI-generated content and enhanced sales leads collected throughout events.

About MCI

MCI is a global engagement marketing agency. We design solutions that unleash the power of people to deliver innovation and growth for our clients. Our offerings include brand experiences; meetings and events; creative, content and communications; and consulting and community solutions. MCI is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence in 60 offices and 31 countries. MCI’s U.S. headquarters is in the Washington, D.C., area with offices in Baltimore, Dallas and Chicago. www.wearemci.com/en-us