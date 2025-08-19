First Lady Anna Stein, NCDHHS, Morse Clinics Celebrate First Mobile OTP Unit in North Carolina

Raleigh, NC, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina on Tuesday took an innovative step in efforts to reduce opioid use and related deaths with the launch of the state’s first Mobile Opioid Treatment Program. First Lady Anna Stein helped celebrate the occasion at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Kelly Crosbie, Director of the NC Department of Health and Human Services Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services, and Dr. Eric Morse, founder and president of Morse Clinics.

Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) are state and federally licensed programs that provide Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) along with other supports for treatment and recovery, including counseling, case management and peer support services. MOUD is the gold standard of care for the treatment of opioid use disorder, and OTPs are the only level of care where all FDA-approved medications for Opioid Use Disorder can be provided.

“People who struggle with substance use face many barriers on their road to recovery,” said North Carolina First Lady Anna Stein. “Mobile OTPs will make it easier for people to begin the journey in their communities and stay on the path so they can live their best and most impactful lives.”

Research shows people who are enrolled in OTPs have a higher rate of survival and North Carolina is seeing an increase in the number of people receiving services. Since 2019, the number of individuals enrolled in OTPs in NC has increased by 25%. OTPs served 31,641 individuals in 2024 and are on track to surpass that number in 2025.

“We are committed to helping people who struggle with substance use obtain the appropriate services and supports they need to live a life in recovery,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “This state-of-the-art mobile unit is one of the many ways we are increasing access to care and creating a healthier North Carolina for all.”

All mobile units are extensions of a brick-and-mortar opioid treatment program. The first unit in the state is sponsored by Morse Clinics, which provides MOUD and counseling services for people experiencing Opioid Use Disorder. Morse Clinics serves Wake, Chatham, Johnston, Halifax, Granville, Franklin, Warren, Northampton, Person, Orange, Randolph, Vance, Harnett, and Durham counties.

“Launching North Carolina’s first mobile Opioid Treatment Program unit not only exemplifies our mission to meet people where they are and break down barriers to recovery; it’s a step in the right direction for our entire community,” said Dr. Eric Morse, founder and president of Morse Clinics. “Now people have easier access to dosing locations so they can continue their treatment where it’s most convenient to them. No more choosing between taking off work or missing a court date. We’re here to support them on their road to recovery and set them up for success.”

Morse Clinics currently stations its mobile unit Monday through Friday at Healing Transitions in Raleigh, which provides shelter, food and non-medical detox for people struggling with substance use issues. Bringing the unit to the facility makes it easier for people who need medication to stay in recovery. Mobile units can treat people who are unhoused and provide guest dosing to patients in Raleigh for vacation or business-related travel.

NCDHHS’s strategic plan strives to increase access to health care and prevent substance misuse and overdose. Access is one of several significant barriers to seeking treatment, which include stigma, cost and not having enough time.

As many as six more mobile OTPs may be in service by the end of the year using Hurricane Helene relief funds provided to Vaya Health through NCDHHS. These mobile units will be operated by Behavioral Health Group in Clyde, Hazelwood Healthcare in Franklin, Crossroads Treatment Center in Weaverville, BrightView in Reidsville, and Stepping Stone in Boone. In addition, a sixth unit will be working with Vance Recovery in Henderson.

Additional units from private providers in Raleigh, Greensboro and Charlotte are also in the approval process and could be operational before the end of the year.

“We are excited about more mobile units coming online to bring services to rural areas that may not have a clinic that can provide MOUD,” said Kelly Crosbie MSW, LCSW, NCDHHS Director of the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services. “Mobile units will expand access to treatment to rural areas where it can be hard for people to find transportation to get life-saving medications.”

There are 96 Opioid Treatment Programs (OTPs) in North Carolina, with physical locations in 55 counties. With OTP patients residing in all 100 NC counties, the mobile units will extend treatment opportunities to people in more areas. A map of OTP providers, including mobile units and their schedules, can be found online.

People can learn more about mobile OTPs by taking a virtual tour and watching the video here.

***

About Morse Clinics:

Morse Clinics is a leading provider of evidence-based treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in North Carolina. With nine locations across eight counties, Morse Clinics offers compassionate, comprehensive care through Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) counseling, and support services tailored to individuals battling heroin, fentanyl, prescription painkillers, and other opioids. Led by Dr. Eric Morse, an addiction psychiatrist with 23 years of experience, Morse Clinics is committed to expanding access to life-saving care. The organization’s pioneering launch of North Carolina’s first mobile OTP unit exemplifies its mission to meet patients where they are and break down barriers to recovery. For more information: https://www.morseclinics.com/



