Parkview Financial Appoints Audrey Smith as Director, Legal

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkview Financial (“Parkview”), an alternative investment firm specializing in U.S. commercial real estate credit, today announced that Audrey Smith has joined the firm as Director, Legal, based in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Mrs. Smith will report directly to Paul Rahimian, Parkview’s Founder and CEO.

In this role, Mrs. Smith will oversee all legal functions at Parkview, with a particular focus on loan originations, loan management, and investor relations. She will play a critical role in improving portfolio performance and shaping credit policies, while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and market standards. Additionally, she will lead efforts to mitigate legal risk and will collaborate directly with borrowers, investors, third parties, and advisors to implement a cohesive and proactive legal strategy across stakeholders.

“Audrey brings a sharp legal mind and a strong understanding of real estate finance, with the ability to navigate the increasingly complex regulatory and transactional environment,” said Paul Rahimian, CEO of Parkview. “As our platform continues to evolve, her insights and experience will help ensure we remain well-positioned from both a strategic and legal standpoint.”

Before joining Parkview in 2025, Mrs. Smith served as Senior Legal Counsel at Man Group, where she managed all legal matters related to the firm’s transactional real estate practice. Earlier in her career, she was an Associate at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, where she focused on real estate finance law.

Mrs. Smith earned her J.D. from Cornell University, concentrating on Corporate Law and Financial Regulation, and holds a B.A. in English Literature from Skidmore College.

About Parkview Financial

Parkview Financial is an alternative investment manager specializing in commercial real estate credit in the U.S. Over its 15-year history, Parkview has executed more than $4 billion in short-term bridge and construction first-lien loans across 200+ transactions. Active in major U.S. markets, the firm focuses on middle-market loans for the development, acquisition, renovation, or refinancing of multifamily, single-family residential, industrial, retail, and mixed-use projects.

Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Las Vegas, Parkview has grown significantly since its founding in 2009 by CEO Paul Rahimian. With a team of in-house experts across originations, underwriting, legal, and construction, the firm is recognized for its ability to deliver fast, creative financing solutions with certainty of execution—even on the most complex projects.

