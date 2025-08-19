Thor Equities Group Expands Portfolio with Key Acquisition in North America’s Leading Data Center Corridor

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a 221-acre site with potential to expand significantly in Van Wert County, Ohio for data center development. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Thor’s data center platform and positions the firm to deliver up to 500 megawatts of power, meeting hyperscale-level demand in one of the nation’s fastest-growing infrastructure corridors.

Located along US-30 approximately 35 miles southeast of Fort Wayne, Indiana and 124 miles northwest of Columbus, Ohio, the Van Wert site is at the center of the emerging Ohio-Indiana hyperscale cluster. The property benefits from strong water, power, and sewer availability making it development ready. Design and construction to provide 500 MWs of service is underway.

“The acquisition in Ohio is a standout in the Midwest’s expanding data center market,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group. “Its prime location and existing utilities and infrastructure make it a rare and valuable asset for future-proof data center industry.”

"We're excited to add this project to our portfolio. With 500 MWs expected to deliver by 2028 and in place zoning and utilities, we have developed a unique asset in the fast-growing Ohio market" said Raj Vohra, Head of Data Centers North America. "We are grateful to the Van Wert community for their support in bringing this project to life."

The Van Wert acquisition marks a continued expansion of Thor’s Form8tion platform, its dedicated data center division led by industry veterans from companies like Google, Meta, Amazon, and Ark Data Centers. Form8tion was launched to address growing global demand for hyperscale infrastructure, developing infrastructure enabled through turnkey campuses.

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.